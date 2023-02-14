SNAP recipients in California and Nevada are now able to purchase groceries online from Raley’s, Bel-Air Markets and Nob Hill Foods for same-day delivery through Instacart.

Raley’s is an independent, family-owned grocery chain with 98 banner locations in California and Nevada, five of which are in Sonoma County.

“We’re proud to enable EBT SNAP payment acceptance online for the first time in California through our partnership with Instacart,” Chelsea Minor, executive director of public affairs at The Raley’s Companies, said in a statement.

“Pairing online benefits acceptance with same-day delivery will increase access to healthy food, and we look forward to the positive impact this new offering brings to Raley’s customers across California and Nevada.”

Sarah Mastrorocco, vice president of Instacart, said access to nutritious food is a high priority for the company and that this partnership would help local families have better access to healthy food.

“We know that access to healthy foods can play a critical role in promoting well-being and preventing disease,” Mastrorocco said in a statement.

“We’re proud to partner with Raley’s to enable online EBT SNAP payment acceptance and help more local families put nutritious food on the table.”

Data from food bank network Feeding America shows that more than 3.5 million Californians are food insecure. In Sonoma Valley, roughly 8,000 residents are experiencing food insecurity, according to a report by the Community Planning Collaborative.

A study from the University of Kentucky, Instacart and No Kid Hungry found that access to online grocery deivery helped low-income families, including SNAP participants, adopt healthier lifestyles while overcoming transportation barriers and reduce stress about food insecurity.

“By partnering with Raley’s, we’re helping Sonoma County residents more easily access fresh food and pantry staples from a grocer they know and love,” Mastrorocco said in her statement.

“We believe that online grocery shopping should be accessible to everyone, and we’re proud to be giving people more choice on where to use their EBT SNAP benefits by expanding this partnership.”

