Interested in polyamory? Check out these places

Jace Knight had heard about Somerville, Massachusetts, while working on a Ph.D. at the University of Alabama in 2020.

The small city had recently passed a law granting domestic partnership rights, like the ability to receive employment benefits or make hospital visits, to people in polyamorous relationships. Knight, who is nonbinary and has been nonmonogamous since 2014, was impressed.

In late March, Somerville passed two more laws extending the rights of nonmonogamous residents, this time banning discrimination on the basis of “family or relationship structure” in city employment and policing. (A similar ordinance, focused on housing, is currently being discussed by the Somerville City Council.)

Around the same time these new laws passed, Knight, 38, now with a doctorate in applied mathematics, moved from Alabama to a house in Somerville with their two partners and a partner of one of those partners. The city’s attitude toward nonmonogamy was a big factor in the group’s decision to move there, Knight said.

In recent years, Somerville, a 4-square-mile city with 80,000 residents just outside Boston, has quietly turned into something of a haven for those who practice consensual nonmonogamy, an umbrella term for relationship styles that involve more than two people. One of these is polyamory, which involves intimate or romantic connections with multiple people and the knowledge and consent of everyone involved. Polygamy means to be married to multiple people simultaneously.

Somerville is close to Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and claims to have more artists per capita than any city besides New York. Often described as “hippie” or “bohemian,” the city is staunchly LGBTQ-friendly. There is a significant crossover between those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and pansexual and those who practice nonmonogamy, according to multiple studies.

“We’re a very queer city,” said Willie Burnley Jr., 29, a city councilor at-large who introduced the new ordinances and who is polyamorous. “We have a population that’s more open to these ideas, and many of these folks are either currently nonmonogamous or have tried nonmonogamy or at the very least know someone who’s polyamorous.”

Somerville is alive with events like Indecent, a fetish- and kink-positive party, and Boudoir, a queer underground dance party. There are polyamorous speed-dating evenings, drag shows at the venue Crystal Ballroom and a gender-neutral CrossFit gym.

Wil Hall, 30, a software engineer, has lived in Somerville for eight years and has been polyamorous for half that time.

“Over time I’ve had the recognition that more love is never a bad thing,” said Hall, who is currently dating two people, each of whom is dating another person.

Hall said, “half of the businesses on one commercial street have an inclusive symbol, like a pride flag or a Hate Has No Home Here sticker.” Because the city is so small, Hall said, there’s a density of inclusive spaces that makes people like them feel safe.

In 2020, when Somerville decided to create a domestic partnership ordinance for the first time in response to the medical needs of residents during the pandemic, J.T. Scott, a city councilor, asked why the new category should be restricted to couples.

“Everyone in Somerville City Council knows someone who’s in a polyamorous or multiple-partner relationship,” he said. “It’s very common here.” Other councilors agreed and the ordinance, which allows people in multi-person relationships, including those living outside Somerville, to register as domestic partners, easily passed.

After Burnley was elected to the city council in 2021, he watched a webinar in which anti-discrimination ordinances were named as the next step for the multi-partner rights movement. “It made sense that Somerville should be the place to do that,” he said. “We were the first around the domestic partnership ordinance, and we have a leadership role to play in this movement.” Like the domestic partnership ordinance, Burnley’s anti-discrimination ordinances were approved by the City Council unanimously.

“In my dream world, Somerville can be a safe haven for all walks of life, including if you’re a normie who’s very vanilla and just want to settle down, and someone who wants to have off-the wall parties on the weekends,” Burnley said.

Interest in nonmonogamy seems to be on the rise across the country, buoyed by TV shows like “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne” and “Sex Diaries”; or discussed publicly by people like psychologist Esther Perel and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (on her show “Red Table Talk”).