Interim Healdsburg police chief appointed permanently to post

Interim Healdsburg Police Chief Matt Jenkins has been appointed to the position permanently, the city announced Thursday.

His appointment caps off a professional career with the Healdsburg Police Department that began in 2003 when he joined as an officer.

Jenkins had been a lieutenant for eight years until becoming interim chief, following the retirement of former Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke last month.

He oversees a department that has approximately 18 sworn officers, responsible for protecting and serving a city of about 11,800 people.

In a statement issued Thursday, he said, “I am honored and humbled to be selected as the Healdsburg Police Department’s next Chief of Police. I look forward to continuing to serve this great department and providing exceptional service to the community that I call home.”

According to a city news release, Jenkins’ other roles when he was a patrol officer included school resource officer and field training program supervisor. He became a sergeant in 2006 before becoming a lieutenant. As a lieutenant, he oversaw Patrol and Support Services Divisions.

Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay said Jenkins showed he’s a “skilled law enforcement professional and a proven leader” over his nearly two decades with the department.

“Although we received numerous qualified applications, it became clear after the recruitment process that the best candidate was right here in Healdsburg,” Kay said in a statement. “Chief Jenkins is a dedicated member of the community and can be counted on to serve the best interests of all of our residents.”

Jenkins is a husband and father of two daughters, according to the city. His community involvement includes coachign girls softball and serving on the Healdsburg Little League Board of Directors.

Burke retired after leading the Police Department since 2010. At the time, he was Sonoma County’s longest-serving active police chief.

He previously spent a decade with the Los Angeles Police Department before serving as Lakeport police chief for four years prior to joining Healdsburg.

