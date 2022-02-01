Subscribe

International Space Station video shows Northern California from above

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 1, 2022, 3:12PM

Have you ever wondered what the North Bay looks like from space?

Thanks to a new video from the International Space Station, you can see the region from above with stunning clarity.

The ISS passed over Northern California on Sunday afternoon, and footage from the flyover was posted by @ISSAboveYou on Twitter.

The 54-second video captures the San Francisco Bay Area, the Central Valley and Lake Tahoe nestled into the snowy Sierra Nevada.

