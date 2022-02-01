International Space Station video shows Northern California from above

Have you ever wondered what the North Bay looks like from space?

Thanks to a new video from the International Space Station, you can see the region from above with stunning clarity.

The ISS passed over Northern California on Sunday afternoon, and footage from the flyover was posted by @ISSAboveYou on Twitter.

Hello, #BayArea folks. This was you at 1:47 PM this afternoon when the @Space_Station passed overhead on the way across the snowy Sierra Nevada - with clear views all the way to Lake Tahoe and beyond. @NWSBayArea @sfgov @TheCityofSac @NWSSacramento (Jan 30, 2022) pic.twitter.com/QMDu5LgAIp — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) January 31, 2022

The 54-second video captures the San Francisco Bay Area, the Central Valley and Lake Tahoe nestled into the snowy Sierra Nevada.