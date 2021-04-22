Meet Bearsun, a giant teddy bear on a 400-mile trek from Los Angeles to San Francisco

Donned in a life-size teddy bear costume, Bearsun, also known as 33-year-old Jesse Larios, set out for the journey of a lifetime on April 12.

Larios is walking more than 400 miles from Los Angeles to San Francisco in the bear suit and sharing it all on social media.

As of Thursday, Larios is in San Jose, according to his Instagram story. His original goal, he told CNN, was to arrive in San Francisco by April 17. But road closures and mountainous terrain made the trip a little tougher than expected.

Larios, who works for a company that sells health insurance plans, according to CNN, is now taking his time and enjoying the journey, views and unique interactions along the way.

He said in an interview with CNN that he camps without any gear, sleeping wherever he is at the end of the day. He stops by gas stations for food and to clean up.

A fundraiser set up by Larios will raise money for a charity to be determined, according to the GoFundMe page.

Social media users on multiple platforms have spotted Bearsun on his journey, taking selfies and photos.

Larios is regularly updating his Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat (@iambearsun). He even has a photographer meeting him in different locations to document as much of the walk as possible.

““Everything’s been pretty wild, to be honest,” Larios told KRON4. “It inspires me to do new things. It brings new ideas. It fuels my creativity. It helps out a lot and it feels good too.”

Bearsun also ran in the 2019 and finished the 2020 Los Angeles marathon.

“I had this goofy idea of just putting on the suit and trying to complete the marathon without ever running a marathon (before)," Larios told CNN.

But the trek to San Francisco is surely his most daring adventure yet.

“This is what I want to do. I just want to run marathons in my bear suit," he said in the CNN interview. "It makes other people happy too, and I'm all about laughter and smiles."