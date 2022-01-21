Introducing ‘In Your Corner’

I’m excited and humbled to introduce you to The Press Democrat’s new investigative column, “In Your Corner.”

As the name implies, the purpose of this series is to help you, the readers, find answers to the problems affecting your lives and to hold those in charge accountable. When you’re getting the runaround, or a fight with City Hall has worn you down, I’ll be here to help.

My role is a new one for The Press Democrat and for Sonoma County. It is guided by a belief that local residents — and the communities where they live — deserve fair and hard-hitting investigative reporting centered on their lives.

Too often, investigative stories and resources are focused on state and national issues, but watchdog reporting is deeply necessary on the local level. It’s where the actions of governments, corporations, utilities and nonprofits have a direct and tangible impact and where people can most readily effect change.

As part of The Press Democrat’s new investigative team announced in August and as the new “In Your Corner” reporter, my goal is simple: Your grievances guide my inquiries — whether it’s about a company’s questionable practices, eviction issues, exploitative labor practices, officials’ misconduct, dubious policy, wasteful spending, or anything else affecting life here.

When you get stumped or run into a wall or are stretched too thin balancing work and life and a pandemic to get the answers you need, I’ll be here to pick up the trail.

Essentially, I’ll be in your corner.

So, who am I?

I’ve worked for years as a reporter and an investigator digging into everything from housing, prisons and policy to corporate wrongdoing, public infrastructure and climate change. The common thread is an effort to expose individuals and systems that tilt playing field in their favor and to highlight ways to correct the balance.

I’m well-versed in ferreting out information from opaque and bureaucratic public agencies and businesses, and I use public records, archives, whistleblower sources and financial filings to shape my work.

I was drawn to journalism for its potential to arm people with information and tools to advocate for the changes they want to see, and I’m grateful to have a career where I get to meet so many new people and learn so many new things. I feel honored by those who have entrusted me with their stories so far.

And I’m so eager to start this new endeavor and dig into the untold stories of Sonoma County and the surrounding areas; to essentially be a watchdog reporter for all our readers.

On a personal note, I’m originally from the Bay Area and was lucky enough to have grown up visiting family and exploring the Sonoma County area. I’m looking forward to diving deeper and making this my base, getting to know you, and helping find the answers you deserve.

“In Your Corner” is inspired by a vision of journalism as a true public service, grounded in providing the information that is most useful and relevant to the community — every part of it.

If you have a tip, a hunch, or question; if you or others have been wronged; or, if you just want to connect, I encourage you to reach out.

You can reach “In Your Corner” Reporter Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD.