Invasive jumping worms have made their way into California, and scientists are worried

They clone themselves, they thrash violently like a rattlesnake when handled, they can jump a foot in the air, and now they're in California.

Beyond the jumping worm's gnarly appearance (the species is also referred to as Alabama jumpers, Jersey wrigglers and crazy snake worms, but officially named the Asian jumping worm), scientists are now concerned about the "significant threat" the invasive species may have on the state.

Amynthas agrestis is native to Japan and the Korean Peninsula, but made its way to North America through landscape plants imported from those regions. They were first spotted writhing through American soil in Wisconsin in 2013 and have since been found across the East Coast, but now they've reportedly headed west.

The worm was first seen in California last July, when one was positively identified in Napa County by a California Department of Food and Agriculture entomologist. The identification of that critter was confirmed through DNA sequencing.

Scientists are worried about the jumping worm entering the Golden State for several reasons. "These earthworms are extremely active, aggressive, and have voracious appetites," a recent CDFA report warns. They're able to eat through thick layers of leaf debris, home to a vast array of smaller animals, leaving behind only nutrient-free, dry worm casings that look like taco meat. They can even rid the forest floor of birds that nest there.

Invasive #jumpingworm activity is heating up in the Northeastern U.S. Forest floor leaf litter was just about gone and casting activities causing erosion on hill slopes in areas with jumping worm activity. pic.twitter.com/5K6GGpCt8C — Cornell SAEL (@Cornell_SAEL) August 17, 2020

As a US Forest Service blog post shared last month states, "Jumping worms can eat all of it. They are never satiated." The CDFA says this poses a huge threat to forest life and could also hurt biodiversity in nurseries, parks and residential gardens. The report warns that the jumping worms will likely be able to "establish a widespread distribution through California's forest habitat and ornamental production sites, particularly in residential and commercial environments."

"Soil is the foundation of life, and Asian jumping worms change it," Mac Callaham, a Forest Service researcher who specializes in soils, said in the US Forest Service post. "In fact, earthworms can have such huge impacts that they're able to actually reengineer the ecosystems around them."

"You're left with bare soil ... you get a lot of erosion," Brad Herrick, an ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum, told Inside Edition, "They really change the ecosystem, it's the native species that are supposed to be here that are harmed the most. They fundamentally change what the forest looks like."

The jumping worm is not like other worms. The CDFA report states that, true to their name, they have been known to jump a foot in the air or out of a bait can, and "thrash immediately when handled behaving more like a threatened snake than a worm, sometimes even breaking and shedding their tail when caught." That mechanism can be seen here in a battle between a grackle and jumping worm:

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HzuQjVZTCYE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

There is also a real concern that the thrashing annelids will edge native earthworms out of their habitats and threaten endangered species. Beyond eating everything in their path, like other worms, the jumping worm is a hermaphrodite, able reproduce without mating, by laying eggs that look like soil. And once established, jumping worms are impossible to eradicate.

The potential problem doesn't yet have a solution. The worms are extremely hard to control, and scientists admit they only have a limited understanding of how the recent infestation may play out.

California may want to look to New York state as a harbinger of what may be worming its way west. "It seems like once they make it onto a street, it's pretty quickly that all the gardens on that street have them," Tim McCay, a biology professor at Colgate University told New York Upstate regarding the jumping worms found in Onondaga County, adding that the worm's thrashing motion when disturbed is "kind of serpentine."

For those worried they may be harboring the invasive species in their backyards, outside of the unique thrashing motion, jumping worms are identifiable by distinct a white ring around their body, close the the head.

Whether Amynthas agrestis successfully proliferates in the Golden State remains to be seen, but Cornell University's Master Gardener Sandy Vanno has some blunt advice for what to do if you find them — "Bag them up and throw them in the trash, or place them in a bag and leave them out in the sun." In short, "handpick and destroy them."