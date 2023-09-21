Invasive New Zealand mudsnails have been detected for the first time in the Tahoe Basin, according to a news release.

The tiny aquatic snails were discovered by divers near Lake Tahoe’s southern shore — about half a mile from the Upper Truckee River. An expert consultation and lab analysis confirmed the DNA, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency wrote in a news release. It has also been detected in nearby waterways near Reno.

“It is critical that everyone remain vigilant and adhere to the mantra of Clean, Drain, and Dry,” said Julie Regan, executive director of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. This refers to the upkeep of boats and gear — including fishing gear, life vests and paddles — by clearing them off before entering new waterways.

Since the mudsnails were discovered, scientists have been doing water dive surveys to assess the extent of the infestation and sharing their findings with the Lake Tahoe Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinating Committee. Rapid response was necessary because the snails could easily displace native species for resources and harm the ecosystem.

“Every boater, paddler, and angler shares the responsibility to protect Lake Tahoe’s native species and the waters we enjoy,” Regan wrote in a news release.

The creatures are typically smaller than a grain of rice, averaging up to between 4 and 6 millimeters long, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Their shells vary from gray to brown.

As the name implies, New Zealand mudsnails are native to New Zealand. The “hard to detect” creatures are currently in 22 states across the U.S. including California and Nevadda, according to a news release.

Do not confuse these snails with other invasive species, like dam destroying quagga and zebra mussels . As of Thursday, no other invasive water species have not been detected.