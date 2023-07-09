More information can be found at ucanr.edu/sites/mobpc/ or at ucanr.edu/sites/Mendocino/files/332536.pdf .

Experts say fire wood should be burned where it’s cut so as not to accidentally transport oak borers or other invasive pests.

Trees also can be chipped into 1-to-3-inch pieces, small enough that any Mediterranean oak borer in it should not survive. Chips should then be solarized, composted or dry kilned to ensure destruction of the beetles.

Infected trees should be felled and cut into pieces, then covered in plastic, preferably clear plastic, to trap the beetles and allow heat to prevent their spread. This process is called “solarization.”

Symptoms include yellowing leaves, tiny bore holes, wilting, dropped branches, powdery boring dust in the bark, and sometimes dark staining on the bark.

While the boring weakens branches and trees, it also introduces fungus throughout the wood, where it interferes with the flow of water and nutrients to the tree.

Two or more generations are born each year, requiring the growing population to expand into the tree trunk, eventually killing the tree.

They bring in fungus that they cultivate in the tunnels to provide food for larvae hatched there, as well as adults.

The females bore holes that are about 1/16 of an inch, often through thin or cracked bark and usually beginning in the upper branches. They create winding, trellis-like tunnels or “galleries” in the wood that are stained black.

The females fly short distances, but most borers are spread through infested wood, including fire wood, pruning waste and wood packing material. The MOB discovered recently in California and Oregon possibly arrived via oak used in wine making that was infested.

Zack Fresco first noticed signs of an unwelcome visitor in his neighbor’s tree — a magnificent valley oak branching high above a patch of sprawling lawn on the other side of his fence.

New spring leaves on several of the tree’s limbs began to turn yellow. Then the color spread with hastening speed, and very soon the entire tree was yellow-brown and, obviously, at its end.

In the meantime — the back of his mind “tickled” by the prickly sense that something was amiss — Fresco noticed that several branches on one of his own prized valley oaks was discoloring.

A chemist and scientist by training, he started his research and soon seized on an unsettling truth: Mediterranean oak borers had arrived in his west Santa Rosa neighborhood.

In a matter of weeks, the tiny insects had transformed his neighbor’s healthy-looking tree, estimated at 250 years old and at least 75 feet tall, to a dull, brown husk. Fresco also had to cut down one of his own valley oaks and cover its pieces in plastic, to try to kill the bugs. At least one other tree is a host, as well.

He and others he has consulted have since observed infested trees around the area roughly taking in Highway 12, Occidental and Hall roads, west of Fulton Road, said Michael Jones, U.C. Cooperative Extension forest adviser for Mendocino, Lake and Sonoma counties.

Merlin Schlumberger, an arborist who has worked with Fresco on his property, said he’s seen suspicious trees more widely in west and southwest Santa Rosa, as well as elsewhere in Sonoma County, especially Windsor, though those examples are unconfirmed.

“It really needs to be known,” said Shlumberger, owner of Merlin Arborist Group, who first learned of the beetle at a conference last fall. “I’ve seen a lot of (suspicious) trees driving, and I’ve talked to my colleagues, and a lot of arborists don’t know about it yet.”

Said Fresco, “I’m worried that I’m seeing a ‘tip of the iceberg’ thing here. These trees are so beautiful and provide so much habitat for so many other creatures that seeing them drop off like this is concerning.”

It’s not the insect’s first appearance in the region. Infected trees in and around Calistoga first signaled its arrival in California in 2017, though the culprit was not confirmed until 2019, around the same time further infestations were discovered.

Trapping soon turned up specimens in Knight’s Valley in Sonoma County, up toward Middletown in southern Lake County, and elsewhere along a 15-mile-long stretch of the Napa Valley, experts said.

The findings indicated the pest had been in the region for several years and was too well-established to be eradicated. That prompted a statewide alert from the California Department of Food and Agriculture in 2020.

Examples, or suspected trees, also have been found in Cotati, east Santa Rosa and in a parking lot off Aviation Boulevard, south of Windsor, according to Curtis Ewing, a senior environmental scientist specializing in forest entomology and pathology for Cal Fire. Trees along several blocks in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights also have become infested, he said.

Previously not known to exist in the United States, the borer also has found its way to several counties in Oregon, where it was first detected outside Portland in 2018. DNA testing suggests those beetles were introduced separately from the California population, though both started out in wine-producing regions and are suspected to have arrived via oak used in wine making, Ewing said.

But detection of the invasive pest off Hall Road, in a neighborhood of semirural parcels marked by majestic Quercus lobata at every turn, is a sickening sign of the beetle’s outward spread.

“It’s definitely established,” said Jones, with the U.C. Cooperative Extension. “It probably has been there longer than we realize.”

Native to Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, the Mediterranean Oak Borer, often called MOB, is a species of ambrosia beetle, a type of insect so named because the females bring fungus spores with them when they tunnel into trees and cultivate fungus “gardens” to feed their larvae, as well as adults. Three species native to California also exist, though the state’s oaks seem to have co-evolved, so the impact is less serious.

Though female Mediterranean oak borers fly, they generally travel short distances. Much of their distribution is attributed to the movement of infested wood, like firewood, pruning waste, packaging and nursery stock.

Extensive boring can weaken upper limbs, which the beetles typically attack first, before burrowing into the heartwood, causing branches to fail and sometimes break off.