The Cloverdale Unified School District Friday released a report detailing the results of an investigation into the actions of former Washington Middle School Principal Mark Lucchetti that led to his demotion and later resignation.

In an Oct. 3 settlement with the district, Lucchetti was paid his full teacher’s salary for the remaining 2022-23 school year, along with a lump sum covering his health and welfare benefits. In exchange, he agreed to submit his “irrevocable resignation” and release all claims against the district.

Lucchetti was placed on administrative leave in late February while an investigation looked into multiple allegations against him, including that he failed to properly report and investigate instances of alleged teacher misconduct, district officials said in mid-August.

Findings of third-party investigation into former Cloverdale principal Mark Lucchetti

There was sufficient evidence to support 10 allegations made by the district against Lucchetti, a 27-year administrator and teacher whose departure sparked an uproar among supportive parents and teachers, according to a summary of the investigation obtained Friday by The Press Democrat.

Independent private investigator Erin Lagourgue conducted the investigation between March 7 and May 30. It found Lucchetti had failed to file a report with child protective services — despite being mandated to do so by law — after a student reported a teacher had touched her. The teacher’s name was redacted from the report, according to the documents.

Lucchetti told Lagourgue he did not see intent on behalf of the teacher and did not feel the act was malicious, the report said.

But any investigation by Lucchetti into the student’s claim was found to be insufficient, according to the report. The former principal told investigators he spoke with the student, but witness statements said otherwise, the report stated.

Lagourgue’s investigation found Lucchetti also failed to properly document any probe he made into the student’s complaint.

Two other allegations against Lucchetti involved reports from additional students saying the teacher also touched them, according to the report. Of 17 students questioned by Lagourgue, only one said Lucchetti had asked her about interactions with the teacher.

It was also found Lucchetti did not contact the parents of any students who made complaints about the teacher.

Cloverdale Superintendent Betha MacClain said a Title IX investigation into the teacher’s actions had been initiated, but details were not available Friday.

Lucchetti was demoted from his position as principal June 30, then placed on unpaid leave Sept. 22.

School officials remained silent on the matter until mid-August when a letter was posted on the district’s website. In it, the district said a counselor at Washington Middle School had told MacClain in late February that Lucchetti failed to thoroughly investigate students’ reports of teacher misconduct.

The Press Democrat filed a request with the district July 2 seeking records related to Lucchetti. When the district informed him it intended to release the documents, he sued and was granted a temporary restraining order.

Judge William Barry then issued a ruling Sept. 23 allowing the documents to be released within two weeks unless Lucchetti appealed, which he did not.

Lucchetti, in previous texts and emails to The Press Democrat, disputed his actions constituted any “substantial” breach of his responsibilities as principal. He filed a complaint against MacClain over her handling of the episode, and the district in turn hired an investigator to look into those claims.

According to the district, that investigation found nearly all of Lucchetti’s allegations against the superintendent had no merit. The only one that was substantiated was that MacClain did not provide an annual evaluation review of her staff during the pandemic, the district said.

Lucchetti said he filed a lawsuit Aug. 3 against the school because its complaints against him were “baseless.” Following his settlement with the district, it’s unclear whether a suit will proceed.

Lucchetti could not be reached for comment Friday. Under the terms of the settlement, he and the district are prevented from publicly disparaging one another.

It’s been a protracted battle for both sides. Lucchetti told The Press Democrat last month he was becoming overwhelmed by legal costs.

The issue has “deeply divided” the school district’s community for the past seven months, said Jacque Garrison, president of the district’s board, in a letter sent to parents Oct. 5.

Oct. 5 letter to parents from Cloverdale Unified School District board

Several parents and students had previously voiced support for Lucchetti in appearances before the school board, where some also complained about conditions at the middle school since Lucchetti’s demotion.

In the spring, students staged two walkouts in support of Lucchetti, and when a fight and ensuing disciplinary issue roiled the campus, parents took to social media to argue the problems never would have happened if Lucchetti were still in charge.

“The board took action to bring the ongoing, sometimes public conflict with the former Washington School principal to a close,” Garrison said in the Oct. 5 letter. “The board has now reached an agreement with the former principal to settle these matters, which have torn at our community and wasted school resources.”

In the letter, Garrison called the settlement “fiscally and operationally responsible.”

“It’s often less expensive to settle rather than go through a protracted legal battle,” MacClain told The Press Democrat Friday. “We are a school district; our job is taking care of children.

“My hope is that the community can move forward … and we can focus on children and their needs.”

