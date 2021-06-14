Investigation into Rohnert Park crash that killed two teenage girls yields few answers

The car crash that killed two teenage girls Saturday night in Rohnert Park has left investigators grasping for clues about the hours leading up to the violent single-vehicle wreck.

Rohnert Park police are working to piece together a timeline of the girls’ movements prior to the crash, Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said early Monday afternoon.

Police have not determined where the 17-year-old driver and her 16-year-old passenger were coming from or where they were headed, he said.

Investigators also have not determined whether either of the girls was intoxicated, Johnson said.

Both teens died at the scene of the crash on Golf Course Drive near Roberts Lake Road, police said. The wreck was reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The site is just east of Highway 101 at the end of a curvy portion of Golf Course.

By Monday afternoon, a makeshift memorial had been set up for the girls. Red and silver balloons were tied to a tree, while numerous candles and flowers were set up at the base of the tree.

The memorial also included photos of the girls and candles were arranged to form each girl’s first initial.

At about 2 p.m., vehicle traffic was rather heavy in the area. Pedestrian activity was light, but the few people who were walking did stop briefly to look at the memorial or pay their respects to the girls.

Authorities are preparing to release the girls’ names, but the announcement is on hold until the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit completes its identification process and notifies relatives, Johnson said.

The police department’s usual method for determining how fast a car was going before a crash is impossible in this case because “the damage is so severe,” Johnson said.

“The car actually was torn into pieces, and so the formulas that we would normally use to calculate impact don’t work in this scenario,” he said.

A witness told police that the driver was going “well over the speed limit,” which is set at 40 mph on that section of Golf Course Drive, Johnson said.

The girl was driving west in a 2018 Mercedes Coupe when she drove up onto the road shoulder, police said.

The Mercedes smashed into a tree, rolled over, hit another tree and then crashed against a light pole, Johnson said. It also knocked over several street signs.

Witnesses told police that the Mercedes was the only vehicle involved.

Johnson said the deaths of the two teenagers and the extent of the damage to the car made it one of the worst wrecks he has seen in his policing career of more than two decades.

“It’s absolutely tragic,” Johnson said.

Staff writer Colin Atagi contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.