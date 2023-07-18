A full investigation is ongoing into a Santa Rosa apartment fire this past weekend that left a young, disabled boy with burns to 90% of his body, officials said Monday.

The boy, who was transferred from a local hospital to a burn center in Sacramento, with life-threatening injuries remained in critical condition Monday, according to officials.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of Saturday’s fire at Walkham Townhomes, 801 Dutton Ave., Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said Monday.

In addition, the Police Department is also investigating whether anyone was home with the boy at the time of the blaze.

“What we’re trying to investigate are what were the circumstances that led to the fire and were those circumstances criminal,” Santa Rosa police Lt. Christopher Mahurin said Monday.

Family has launched a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of his treatment, as well as other expenses. The boy’s name is Deangelo, according to the fundraising page.

He was “hospitalized for critical body burns and is currently fighting for his life,” the page’s organizer, Javon Sanchez, wrote in the account.

Neighbors told The Press Democrat Deangelo is about 5 years old and used a wheelchair and oxygen tanks to assist with his breathing.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, firefighters received multiple calls from members of the public who said two people were trapped by a fire inside a townhouse in the complex on Santa Rosa’s southwest side.

Responding firefighters saw smoke coming from a second-floor window before finding the child in a bedroom on that floor of the townhouse.

Before firefighters arrived, neighbors tried to use a hose and a fire extinguisher to put out the flames amid screams to save Deangelo, one of them told The Press Democrat on Sunday.

Marcella King, a Walkham Townhomes resident, said she was talking to dispatchers Saturday when she encountered a woman claiming to be the child’s mother who asked her if he was still inside.

“She told me he was in his bed,” King said, “and I immediately started praying.”

A reporting party advised that an adult was trapped in the apartment also, but a search found no one else was inside, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes but remained at the scene for hours Saturday.

The fire was confined to the bedroom where it started and the rest of the apartment sustained heat and smoke damage.

There was about $100,000 in damage, according to the Fire Department.

