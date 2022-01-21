Investigators: Human remains may be missing Lake County man

Authorities have discovered human remains that are “strongly believed” to belong to a Lake County man who disappeared last year, investigators said Friday afternoon.

The remains, which were in a rural area off Bartlett Springs Road in northern Lake County, may belong to Lucerne resident Ronald Meluso, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced.

A suspect in Meluso’s disappearance, Nova Deperno, led authorities to the site on Jan. 14.

Bartlett Springs is a windy road that stretches for miles from Clear Lake and authorities wouldn't narrow down the exact location of the body.

Meluso’s family has been notified, and arrangements are being made to positively identify the remains, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The 63-year-old hadn’t been heard from since Aug. 18 and investigators said last year that foul play was suspected in his disappearance.

He hadn’t reached out to friends or family or returned phone calls and such behavior was out of character, the Sheriff’s Office reported last year.

Deperno, 26, was identified last month as a person of interest, and investigators indicated he had links to Lake and Sonoma counties.

He and Meluso had previous connections, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said, but specifics about their relationship weren’t released.

On Jan. 13, investigators traced Deperno to a home in Occidental.

He was arrested on unrelated allegations following a search that lasted about two hours and involved a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

On Friday, Deperno was identified as a suspect in Meluso’s death and he was being held at the Lake County Correctional Facility.

Investigators haven’t released details on a possible motive or cause of death.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi