Investigators name likely cause of blaze that jammed Highway 101 in Marin County

A brush fire that triggered the closure of Highway 101 lanes in Marin County on Monday afternoon was likely caused by a hot piece of metal that broke off from a vehicle, officials said.

The metal either came from a vehicle’s exhaust or brake system, said Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.

The blaze, called the Lincoln Fire, was reported at about 3 p.m. It was stopped within an hour and contained to less than an acre, according to Tom Welch, deputy chief of operations for the Southern Marin Fire Protection District.

The fire burned along the northbound side of the highway, roughly at the halfway point between the Robin Williams Tunnel and the exit for Sausalito and Marin City, officials said.

Investigators believe the metal “caused a roadside spot that burned up to a ridge and then back down to some apartment complexes in Sausalito,” said Welch.

Several witnesses reported seeing a vehicle with smoking brakes on that downhill stretch of the freeway at the time the fire started, according to Welch. Investigators had not identified the vehicle or driver, he said.

The driver “didn’t stay behind and probably didn’t even realize it was happening,” Welch said.

Traffic on the northbound side of the freeway was confined to one lane for about two hours while firefighters worked the blaze.

Authorities told residents to evacuate an apartment complex on Butte Street in Sausalito, but quickly pivoted their directive to a shelter-in-place order, Welch said.

No structures were damaged by the fire and nobody was hurt.

The Lincoln Fire was one of four blazes that have ignited this month along Highway 101 in southern Marin County, according to Welch. Firefighters contained each of them to less than an acre, he said.

Southern Marin Fire District has experienced a high number of Vegetation Fires in or around Highway 101 in Marin City/Sausalito in the last two weeks.

If you see fire or smoke please report it immediately! #SouthernMarinFire #LincolnFire pic.twitter.com/Ibgi3Xqebu — Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) July 19, 2022

Just three hours after the Lincoln Fire was reported, firefighters responded to a second blaze beside the highway in the Strawberry area.

The two other blazes this month were on July 7 and July 8.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.