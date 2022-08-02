Investigators probe ‘suspicious’ fires at Cloverdale River Park

Fire officials are investigating a series of "suspicious“ fires that have ignited over the past two weeks at a park along the Russian River in Cloverdale.

The first of the recent fires at Cloverdale River Park were on July 24. Two blazes were reported at the same time that afternoon, about 2:15 p.m., and they grew to a combined 10 acres before firefighters got them under control, according to Rick Blackmon, a battalion chief for the Cloverdale Fire Protection District.

Sonoma County Regional Parks officials closed the area for about 24 hours following the fire, according to Melanie Parker, the agency’s deputy director.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fires, Blackmon said.

Firefighters returned to the park each day last week to monitor the burn area. On Sunday, at about 3 p.m., they were dispatched for two new fires there.

Firefighters were able to contain both blazes to about a quarter of an acre, according to Blackmon. The cause of both remains under investigation.

The fire activity, Blackmon said, is “all in the same area, right in the middle of the park.”

“It’s very suspicious,” he said.

There was no lightning on either of the days the fires ignited and there are no power lines in the area.

None of the four fires have damaged buildings or park infrastructure and no injuries have been reported, according to Blackmon.

There are homeless camps in the park, but Blackmon said it was unclear whether any of them were destroyed by the fires or connected to them.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.