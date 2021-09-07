Investigators probing series of ‘suspicious’ Labor Day brush fires near Healdsburg

Authorities were searching for a possible arsonist after more than a dozen brush fires broke out Monday night near Healdsburg, officials said.

There were so many fires in the area overnight that Cal Fire couldn’t immediately provide an official tally of them, said Tyree Zander, a spokesman for the agency. Investigators were in the process of counting them up Tuesday morning, he said.

All of the blazes have been contained, Zander said.

Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay said he heard from fire officials that there were as many as 13 to 15 fires. None were inside city limits, he said.

No structures burned and nobody was evacuated, Kay said.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter circled the area “to see if we could find any evidence and look for who was setting the fires,” said Sgt. Juan Valencia.

He said deputies were watching for vehicles leaving the area overnight.

The first reports of fire came in around 8:10 p.m., according to dispatchers. There was a blaze at Bailhache and Rio Lindo avenues, just east of Healdsburg city limits. Another was burning on Lytton Springs Road.

Over the next two hours, 911 calls streamed in, with callers reporting smoke or flames.

There could have been fires “that started and put themselves out before we got there,” adding to the confusion over the number of blazes, Zander said.

In a Monday night Facebook post, State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, urged residents in his hometown to “be on the lookout for suspicious activity and report it immediately to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.”

“There have been multiple suspicious fire starts over the last several hours,“ McGuire said.

Cal Fire is investigating all of the fires as separate incidents, according to Zander.

Healdsburg has called in extra police and firefighters to work on Tuesday “and we’ll likely stay at that point for a while,” said Kay, the city manager.

“Our intent is to be vigilant,” he said. “We don’t know at this point what happened, so we want to be cautious and have resources out there.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.