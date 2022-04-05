IOLERO’s community council to host sheriff candidate forum Monday evening
The Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach’s Community Advisory Council is hosting a virtual forum for members of the public to hear from the three candidates for Sonoma County sheriff Monday evening.
The Zoom link is accessible here. People may also dial in at 669-900-9128.
Current Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, former sheriff’s Capt. Dave Edmonds and former San Francisco Police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum will appear at the CAC’s monthly meeting over Zoom, beginning at 6 p.m.
The Press Democrat will be live tweeting from the event.
Following an introduction to the candidates, each will give a virtual presentation, followed by a question and answer period. Members of the public were asked to submit their questions online prior to March 30.
Spanish and ASL interpretation will be provided.
You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.
Emily Wilder
Criminal justice and public safety, The Press Democrat
Criminal justice is one of the most stirring and consequential systems, both in the North Bay and nationwide. Crime, policing, prosecution and incarceration have ripples that reach many parts of our lives, and these issues are under increasingly powerful microscopes. My goal is to uncover untold stories and understand the unique impacts of criminal justice and public safety on Sonoma County.
