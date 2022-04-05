IOLERO’s community council to host sheriff candidate forum Monday evening

The Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach’s Community Advisory Council is hosting a virtual forum for members of the public to hear from the three candidates for Sonoma County sheriff Monday evening.

The Zoom link is accessible here. People may also dial in at 669-900-9128.

Current Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, former sheriff’s Capt. Dave Edmonds and former San Francisco Police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum will appear at the CAC’s monthly meeting over Zoom, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Press Democrat will be live tweeting from the event.

Following an introduction to the candidates, each will give a virtual presentation, followed by a question and answer period. Members of the public were asked to submit their questions online prior to March 30.

Spanish and ASL interpretation will be provided.

