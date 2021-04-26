Iowa woman living quiet life of despair after storm damaged home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa ― On the morning Kim Schmadeke decided to make a final plea to the U.S. government for help, she peered out through drawn curtains at her battered neighborhood.

Trees on the ground. Tarps over roofs. More tarps over shredded sides of homes - all remnants of a freak inland hurricane that blew through in August 2020, tore down half the city's trees and damaged 90% of its homes. It was a brutal storm that was especially damaging to mobile home parks such as Kirkwood Estates, where Schmadeke lived and where, seven months later, she was the last person who had not given up on getting the help Washington officials had promised in the first days after the disaster.

"This ordeal is wreaking havoc on my life," she began typing on her computer, beneath a buckling ceiling. On the floor were tubs marking the areas too soggy to step. In the bathroom, the toilet was tilting because of the rotting floor and the shower had stopped working, leaving her to clean herself up at the kitchen sink.

She read back what she had typed, imagining how the words would sound to the people she was sending them to at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Does that sound stupid?" she asked. And was the correct word wreaking? Was it wrecking? "This ordeal is causing me much mental anguish," she retyped.

This was her third attempt to get help from the country's rescue team against natural disasters, which, as extreme weather events proliferate, has also become its de facto rescue team against climate change. Amid predictions of more storms, fires, and floods, one of the first things President Joe Biden did after taking office was give FEMA a bigger mandate, starting with an initiative to steer billions of dollars toward protecting against climate disasters before they strike.

But the reality is that even as millions of Americans will soon be turning to FEMA as disasters worsen, the agency has grown significantly more restrictive with the help it gives out. Iowa is one indication of this: According to FEMA data, 22,000 people applied for aid, and 19,000 received notices telling them that they were not eligible. Of those 19,000, Schmadeke was among the few hundred who did not take that initial no for a final answer. And now, even though she knew that most people who appealed were turned down again, she set her mind to persuading the agency that she needed its support, going slowly to get the words right.

"The damage to my home is mounting," she typed. "I have mold growing, water running down the walls and my front door will barely open and shut. On top of that, my toilet is sinking into the floor."

She kept typing. "Please stop playing games with me," she wrote and deleted because it might sound angry. "I feel like I have been left out to dry and am spinning in circles," she wrote and kept going for more than an hour.

Her trailer was intentionally dim, with layers of blinds and lace curtains drawn against the neighbors who called her a "sweet old lady" and had no idea of the damage the storm had done to her home. An intensely private person, she had told no one the details of what her life had become except for the officials she had confided in twice and was now about to tell again.

She finished and reread what she had written. "That's a good letter," she said.

The agency she was writing to is one of the most crucial in times of American need. It has a budget of $24 billion and has had the same mission for 42 years: "helping people before, during and after disasters." FEMA was created after earthquakes and hurricanes made it clear that the country needed a way to coordinate emergency responses. It has grown to become the bulwark against the United States' worsening climate crisis, with major programs that provide temporary housing and grants to disaster survivors.

Independent reviews have shown that it is not an agency that succeeds in helping everyone equally. Last year, an advisory council set up by Congress found that key FEMA programs are less accessible to disadvantaged Americans, especially poor people, and that the more aid a place receives after a disaster, the more unequal that place becomes as it recovers. "Through the entire disaster cycle, communities that have been underserved stay underserved, and thereby suffer needlessly and unjustly," the council found.

The council mentioned the Individual Assistance Program, which helps homeowners without adequate insurance rebuild after federal disasters. FEMA used to approve about two-thirds of applicants. But that changed after the agency came under criticism for letting fraud slip through in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. In recent years, the program's approval rates have plummeted. Six million households applied for help between 2017 and 2020, and FEMA sent rejections to 4 million of them. In 2021, FEMA has approved 13% of applicants, its lowest rate yet.