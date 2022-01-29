IRS plan to scan your face prompts anger in Congress, confusion among taxpayers

Millions of Americans could soon have to scan their faces to access their Internal Revenue Service tax accounts, one of the government's biggest expansions yet of facial recognition software into people's everyday lives.

For now, taxpayers can still file their returns the old-fashioned way; the IRS began accepting returns for 2021 earnings on Monday, encouraging electronic filing.

But by this summer, anyone wanting to access their records - including details about child tax credits, payment plans or tax transcripts - on the IRS website could be required to record a video of their face with their computer or smartphone, and send it to the private contractor ID.me to confirm their identity.

Many taxpayers already have encountered the system as they prepare to file their tax returns, attempt to make estimated tax payments or try to peruse other records that can be accessed online. The company says that last month more than 60,000 face photos were submitted in a single day, though it was unclear how many of those came from taxpayers. But complaints of confusing instructions and long wait times to complete the sign-up have caused an unknown number to abandon the process in frustration.

The $86 million ID.me contract with the IRS also has alarmed researchers and privacy advocates who say they worry about how Americans' facial images and personal data will be safeguarded in the years to come. There is no federal law regulating how the data can be used or shared. While the IRS couldn't say what percentage of taxpayers use the agency's website, internal data show it is one of the federal government's most-viewed websites, with more than 1.9 billion visits last year.

The partnership with ID.me has drawn anger from some members of Congress, including Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who tweeted that he was "very disturbed" by the plan and would push the IRS for "greater transparency." Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., called it "a very, very bad idea by the IRS" that would "further weaken Americans' privacy." The Senate Finance Committee is working to schedule briefings with the IRS and ID.me on the issue, a committee aide said.

"No one should be forced to submit to facial recognition as a condition of accessing essential government services," Wyden said in a separate statement. "I'm continuing to seek more information about ID.me and other identity verification systems being used by federal agencies."

A Treasury official said Friday that the department was "looking into" alternatives to ID.me, saying Treasury and the IRS always are interested in improving "taxpayers experience."

The official offered no further detail, however, and referred reporters to ID.me for "details of their technology and safety controls." Spokespeople for ID.me declined to comment. Bloomberg News first reported the possibility that Treasury might consider an alternative to the facial recognition technology.

"Given the many problems in the filing season just underway, it is a stretch to launch an initiative of this sensitivity in the present circumstances," said Mark Everson, the vice chairman of the tax services firm Alliantgroup and a former IRS commissioner.

About 70 million Americans who have filed for unemployment insurance, pandemic assistance grants, child tax credit payments or other services already have been scanned by the McLean, Va.-based company, which says its client list includes 540 companies; 30 states, including California, Florida, New York and Texas; and 10 federal agencies, including Social Security, Labor and Veterans Affairs.

Jeramie Scott, senior counsel of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a research group in Washington, said the IRS's outsourcing of identity checks to a private company could weaken the public's ability to know how information is being used, especially because no federal laws govern how facial recognition should work nationwide.

"You go from a government agency, that at least has some obligation under the Privacy Act and other laws, to a third party, where [there's a] lack of transparency and understanding, and the potential risks go up," Scott said.

"We haven't even gone the step of putting regulations in place and deciding if facial recognition should even be used like this," he added. "We're just skipping right to the use of a technology that has clearly been shown to be dangerous and has issues with accuracy, disproportionate impact, privacy and civil liberties."

The IRS had said in a previous statement that ID.me's services would "create a better user experience" and that it "takes any reports of inequities in service seriously." Federal records show the Treasury entered into the two-year contract covering ID.me software and maintenance last summer.