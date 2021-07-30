IRS sending out another 1.5 million unexpected refunds

On Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service announced another round of refunds, averaging more than $1,600 a person, as it continues its program to adjust unemployment compensation from tax returns.

Another 1.5 million taxpayers will be receiving the refunds, with direct deposits beginning on Wednesday and paper checks being mailed Friday, the IRS said.

Since May, the IRS has issued more than 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds, and it said it intends to continue reviewing and adjusting tax returns through the summer.

"The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which became law in March, excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations. The exclusion applied to individuals and married couples whose modified adjusted gross income was less than $150,000," the IRS said in a statement.

The agency has been actively seeking out those who did not receive unemployment compensation resulting from the American Rescue Plan.

The IRS said it started with "the simplest tax returns" and is now looking at "more complex returns."

Most taxpayers need not take any action to receive their refund. If taxpayers are now eligible for unemployment compensation or credits not claimed on the original return, however, they should file a Form 1040-X, the IRS said.

The IRS website has more information about those who may need to file an amended return on its website.