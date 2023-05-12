Is academic probation working at California’s colleges?

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

When Isabella Warren, a student at California State University Northridge, was placed on academic probation in 2020, she felt isolated. She had fallen behind during the transition to online classes at the start of the pandemic, dealing with the strain of lockdown as well as the death of a family member.

She said she received little support from her campus to help her get off academic probation, the notice given to students when their semester or cumulative GPA falls below 2.0. “I feel like there should have been a bit more counseling and I shouldn’t have had to reach out myself for it,” she said. “I feel like I should have been checked on.”

Warren wanted to know how universities are supporting students on academic probation, she wrote in response to a call from the CalMatters College Journalism Network for questions about college in California. Were other students getting the help she didn’t?

Students on academic probation at California’s public colleges and universities are typically allowed to stay there for two semesters, then get academically disqualified, meaning they need to reapply if they want to return after raising their grades elsewhere.

The idea is that academic probation is a wake-up call for students.

But if campuses fail to get those students back on track, the ripple effect on the state includes “having a less-educated workforce, revenue loss to the institution, and a fruitless investment to the taxpayer for not seeing the payoff of a college graduate,” Horacio Corona Lira, the director of Hispanic Serving Institution Grants at Alameda College, wrote in a master’s thesis on academic probation.

Corona Lira studied 1,500 students attending Sacramento State from 2014-2018 whose academic records placed them either just below or just above the threshold for academic probation. He found that the students on academic probation were twice as likely to leave the university the following semester compared to their peers who were not on probation, despite having similar academic records.

Many of those on academic probation might already be doubting their decision to go to college, said Corona Lira, whose current work focuses on enrollment and retention of Latino students. “If instead of getting affirmation through this academic probation process, it actually reaffirms their doubts and tells them, ‘I really don’t belong here, right? This is what this letter is telling me,’ that might push some students to leave that campus,” he said.

That was the case for Loren Collins, interim director of academic and career advising at Cal Poly Humboldt.

He attended 20 years ago, back when it was Humboldt State, and ended up on academic probation. He didn’t have to meet with anyone but was just given a notice. This brought him to a low point, he said. “I did not feel like I belonged on campus,” he said. “I was waiting for everyone to find me out.”

Collins left for College of the Redwoods and later came back to Humboldt to finish his degree. He now hopes to make sure every Cal Poly Humboldt student on academic probation feels cared for on the journey back to good academic standing.

Part of that support comes with changing the title to Academic Notice. “We are trying to break away from that more punitive sound, and definitely the connotations that come with the word ‘probation,’” Collins said.

As of next school year, any Cal Poly Humboldt student placed on academic notice will be required to meet with either their existing faculty advisor or a counselor from the university’s Academic and Career Advising Center to come up with a plan to improve their grades. (Previously the requirement only applied to certain students, including underclassmen, recent transfer students and athletes.)

A university committee is considering other ways to provide support, such as setting up peer groups or classes led by advisors that address the problems causing students to fall behind, from busy work schedules to mental stress.

Kelda Quintana, an academic advisor at Cal Poly Humboldt, speaks with a student on campus on May 8, 2023. Photo by Briar Parkinson for CalMatters

Cal State Fullerton already has such a course, called RESET. Students work at their own pace through the five-week online course, which includes tips for how to improve academic standing, online mental health chats with the instructor and inspiring testimonials from previous students who have been through the program.

“I wanted to try to inspire students and try to convert some of those initial feelings of disappointment and being scared and nervous, and I wanted it to be more positive of an experience for them,” said Cathy Rivas, the university’s assistant director of College Readiness Programs, who developed the course in fall 2022 and updates it based on student feedback.