Is it finally safe to get back to normal, pre-COVID-19 life? Here's what experts say

In many ways, this week is a turning point in the battle against COVID-19.

Disneyland will reopen on Friday after being closed for more than a year.

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County are so low the area is on the cusp of moving to the yellow tier — the most lenient of California's four-category color-coded reopening system — which would trigger dramatic reopenings.

And people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can safely stop wearing masks in many outdoor settings, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

But there are still reasons to be cautious. As the situations in Oregon and India show, the coronavirus remains a threat.

What are some things experts are still cautious about doing?

Earlier this month, Dr. Robert Wachter, the UC San Francisco chairman of the Department of Medicine, said in an online seminar that he has been comfortable getting a haircut and flying to see his parents now that he's fully vaccinated. He also felt comfortable resuming a monthly poker game with fully vaccinated friends, he recently tweeted. But the 63-year-old hasn't been eager to go to an indoor restaurant and take his mask off there.

"I'm confident I'm not going to get hospitalized and die. That feels good. But I don't particularly want to get mild COVID because I don't know for sure that that can't turn into 'long COVID' or some long-term consequence that I don't understand yet," Wachter said at the seminar.

"Long COVID" refers to a number of symptoms that have persisted for months in people who have survived infection with the coronavirus. They include fatigue, shortness of breath, sleep disorders, fever, stomach problems, anxiety, depression and difficulty concentrating or focusing, which some people call "brain fog," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, said in a briefing.

The severity of long COVID "can range from mild, annoying to actually quite incapacitating," Fauci has said.

Long COVID persists even after the virus has essentially been cleared from the body. Alarmingly, Fauci said, about 30% of patients enrolled in one study reported persisted symptoms of long COVID for as long as nine months.

How do other doctors feel about dining inside?

Other fully vaccinated doctors have been comfortable returning to indoor restaurants, at least at places they know well in California.

"Personally, I'm 69 years old, I'm vaccinated. I probably have a few extra risk factors. I'm comfortable eating indoors at the places I know," Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UC San Francisco, said in an interview.

In the online seminar, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UC San Francisco professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist, said if he goes to an indoor restaurant, he would reduce his risk, for instance, by sitting near a window or making sure to put on his mask when he goes to the restroom.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, a UC San Francisco professor of medicine and medical director of the HIV Clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said in the online forum that she was comfortable bringing her two unvaccinated children and two fully vaccinated parents — ages 87 and 80 — to an indoor restaurant in San Francisco.

"I felt perfectly safe," Gandhi said. Part of that had to do with the extraordinarily low amount of virus circulating in San Francisco, so she felt that "likely I was not exposing my parents to COVID."

But a doctor might make a different decision about indoor dining if, say, they were living in Michigan, home to the nation's highest rate of coronavirus cases, Chin-Hong said. California has the lowest number of coronavirus cases per capita in the U.S., while Michigan has the highest.

What about wedding receptions?

The mixing of vaccinated and unvaccinated people at an event "is always a little iffy," Rutherford said. Risks can be reduced by following the guidance issued by California, he said.

Wedding receptions, meetings and conferences are now allowed in California, with modifications that depend on the level of virus circulating in a county. In Los Angeles County, for instance, which is in the second-least restrictive, or orange, tier, outdoor receptions can be held with a maximum of 300 people if everyone tests negative for the virus or can show proof of vaccination, or up to 100 people who don't need to check for vaccination or recent test records. Indoor receptions can be held if all guests show negative coronavirus tests or proof of vaccination, with the number of guests capped at 150.

The CDC and California Department of Public Health are urging people to delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.