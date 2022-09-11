Is it raining? Bay Area could see isolated storms as Hurricane Kay dissipates

Parts of the Bay Area could see isolated showers through Tuesday as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Kay creeps north after buffeting Southern California with intense winds and rain.

Some Bay Area residents took to social media Saturday in awe of rain falling mostly in the East Bay, the result of rare tropical moisture in the atmosphere helping to keep temperatures down just four days after California set records for highest temperatures ever recorded.

“The combination of warm temperatures inland mainly and high humidity everywhere is causing some showers to form,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Canepa. “It’s very localized and it might be brief moderate rain or brief heavy rain, the key word being brief.”

It won’t be the like atmospheric rivers the Bay Area is used to in wintertime, instead isolated storms could pop up anywhere and are hard to predict but will usually be very spotty, localized passing showers usually lasting between 30 to 45 minutes if you’re lucky.

There could be enough moisture in the atmosphere to develop bigger storms, especially overnight as temperatures in the upper atmosphere are cooler helping to store moisture as rain clouds. The moisture will take a while to shift east toward Nevada, and forecasters expect temperatures to be cooler and humidity higher through Tuesday.

“It was just this week that we had blown through record highs and all time record highs so this is quite the quick turn around,” Canepa said.

The tropical weather could also help firefighters in the Sierra. The Mosquito Fire, which has burned thousands of acres in Placer and El Dorado counties, could benefit from thunderstorms over the next few days, Canepa said.

“They’ll get some pretty good showers over there,” he said.