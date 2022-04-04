Is it safe to visit downtown Sacramento after mass shooting?

Sunday's mass shooting that killed six people and injured 12 others in downtown Sacramento is prompting concern over whether the area is safe to be in.

Following the shooting, which took place near 10th and K streets just after 2 a.m., authorities closed down nearby streets.

Officers have since cleared the scene and have reopened streets in the area. Though there was a large police presence Sunday for the investigation, the area was secured.

"Obviously, people look at this and say, 'Oh my God, how dangerous is downtown?'" Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said during a news conference Sunday. "Well, we want people to come downtown, and safely."

After the shooting, a Kings game at Golden 1 Center and Broadway performances of "Wicked" at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center proceeded. Broadway Sacramento said the area had been deemed safe to gather, according to an automated message from the box office.

The 2022 USATF Masters 10 Mile Championships, hosted by the Credit Union SACTOWN 10 Mile Run and put on by the Sacramento Runners Association, also proceeded as scheduled Sunday morning and had routes through downtown.

"I want to encourage our people to come downtown," Steinberg said.

But he added: "Don't stay out 'til 2 in the morning."

Some downtown businesses are operating as normal, such as the Golden 1 Center. Other than TV crews and a makeshift memorial, by Monday morning there were few signs the shooting at taken place.