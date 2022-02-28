Is it safe to visit Europe? What to know about traveling near Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last week, the travel industry has joined in the effort to show solidarity to the afflicted nation. Airlines have ended partnerships with Russia's largest air carrier, Aeroflot, and travel advisers have stopped making bookings in the region. Even the Russian ballet has canceled its performances to show its support for Ukraine.

For travelers watching the crisis unfold and its impact grow beyond Ukraine's borders, there may be confusion over upcoming trip plans. Will their flights to Europe be canceled? Should they postpone upcoming trips to the region?

To address travelers' key concerns, we spoke with experts on travel security and aviation to find out what places to avoid, how to protect or cancel a trip, and how long people should be on alert.

Should I keep my plans to travel in Europe?

Experts say there's no need to cancel your upcoming trip to the vast majority of the continent. International SOS, a medical and travel security firm, is not advising its clients to defer travel to European countries other than Ukraine.

The company did recommend putting off nonessential travel to Russia for people who may have an elevated profile, including those who work at media companies, for nongovernmental organizations or for groups linked to foreign governments.

Mike Susong, senior vice president of global intelligence and information at risk management firm Crisis24, said there is no indication that the conflict will extend over the borders, which he defined as western Russia, Ukraine and southern Belarus.

Can I make plans to travel to Europe in the near future?

Another green light.

Julian Moro, senior vice president of security services at International SOS, said his firm's assessment is that "Russia is very unlikely to use military force against other European nations" because of mutual defense pacts between members of the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Where can I go?

Travelers should feel safe going to most of Europe outside the conflict area - though they should, as always, keep in mind coronavirus entry requirements wherever they're heading.

Susong said travelers should be aware that a "massive outflux" of Ukrainian refugees are pouring into bordering countries including Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia.

"If you're wanting to go to Warsaw, there's probably not much impact," he said. "But if you're going to be traveling in and around Poland, you may inadvertently get caught up in refugee flow or NGOs supporting individuals in the country."

Moro said that while his company anticipates "limited direct impact" on nearby countries - which also include Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden - travelers should be aware of protest-related disruption around Europe.

He pointed to large gatherings in Berlin, Prague and Amsterdam condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, and he said more demonstrations are expected Wednesday and Saturday across the continent.

"While all such events have remained largely peaceful, they can cause significant travel disruption amid heightened security," Moro said.

Where should I avoid?

Last week, the State Department urged Americans to "avoid the areas of Russia along its border with Ukraine." Travelers should avoid visiting the immediate area of the conflict while the crisis continues.

"If you were planning on going to Russia this summer, or Belarus or certainly Ukraine, to state the obvious I would cancel your plans," said Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue, a provider of medical, evacuation and travel risk management services. The company has been coordinating logistics for people on the ground in Ukraine, from arranging transportation out of the country to shelter-in-place options.

While concern is very high for Eastern European countries directly involved in the conflict, Richards does not feel travelers need to cancel trip plans to other countries in the region, such as Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and the Baltic States. That being said, Richards warns that there may be logistical issues for travelers heading to Eastern Europe because of ongoing flight restrictions and cancellations.

Michael O'Rourke, chief executive of Advanced Operational Concepts, a global security consultancy for travel risk assessment and management, also agreed that he doesn't see the need to cancel trip plans to other E.U. or NATO member countries.

In addition to avoiding Russia and Ukraine, O'Rourke advised travelers exercise caution in former Soviet Republic countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Moldova.

Kenneth Bombace, chief executive of Global Threat Solutions, which offers travel protection services and is working on evacuating people from Ukraine, said he recommends that travelers keep an eye on updates from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European equivalent to the FAA. In addition to checking State Department travel advisories, Bombace said, travelers should check EASA's advisories for their destinations.