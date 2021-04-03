Is the San Francisco Giants' fan attendance COVID policy overly cautious? Experts weigh in.

Beginning with the home opener on April 9, in order to attend a San Francisco Giants game at 22% stadium capacity, all fans ages 12 and older must present either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from the past 72 hours.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at UCSF, described the policy as "major overkill."

"It almost doesn't make sense to do testing," she said. "The point of mass testing is to allow for environments where you don't have your other three interventions of masking, distancing and ventilation. You can't have it both ways — if you're creating a system with distanced pods of masked fans outside, you're making the assumption there's some COVID among the fans in stadium, but you're relying on the power of non pharmaceutical interventions to ensure there's no spread, including the most powerful intervention of all, which is being outdoors. Outdoor transmission is very rare."

Her UCSF colleague Dr. George Rutherford offered a different opinion.

"Monica Gandhi and I agree on 99.9% of things, but this may be the one thing we don't agree on," he said. "The city and county are being conservative, and I think their take is fans need the additional testing intervention because fans going to and from the stadium will be in a dense urban environment."

The Giants' testing policy is mandated by the city of San Francisco's health order, which is stricter than the state guidelines for professional sporting events.

In Alameda County across the Bay, the Oakland Athletics do not have a testing/vaccination requirement and are abiding by the state guidelines. The New York Yankees and Mets are the only other MLB teams with a testing/vaccination requirement.

"San Francisco County has always erred on the side of overcaution, but that overcaution can lead to unintended consequences," Gandhi said. "Getting that test is not only a hassle, but when you're testing asymptomatic people when there's low virus prevalence in a community, the test is actually more likely to be a false positive than a real positive, and that leads to a real risk of creating unnecessary anxiety for the person who got that test result, as well as everyone they went to work with and all the friends and family they saw. Now everyone has to go get tested and everyone is full of anxiety."

Gandhi said that the distancing and ventilation at Oracle Park creates a very low-risk environment, and noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not even recommend outdoor masking when there's adequate distancing, let alone testing.

Rutherford agrees that the stadium itself is low-risk, but argued that the area around Oracle Park justifies the testing policy. He said he would not have recommended the policy for the Oakland Coliseum or for Dodger Stadium.

"All the stuff around the ballpark is in a dense, urban area, as opposed to Dodger Stadium," he said. "The chances of transmission are higher outside the ballpark where everyone's hanging around and some rely on public transit. At Dodger Stadium and other places, everyone just goes to their car and leaves. Oracle Park has a more urban dynamic and it's surrounded by bars, so I would think that places like Wrigley Field or Fenway Park would also be similarly conservative."

It is possible the testing policy could change later in the season; Rutherford cited mid-May as a potential time to relax guidelines as vaccinations ramp up even further.

For now at least, Gandhi believes the health benefit gained from testing does not come close to justifying the burden the policy places on fans.

"This is putting an undue strain on people by making them take off work to get a test when the test in no way changes the risk to those in the stands," she said. "People in the stands are using other, more powerful interventions to keep safe from others."