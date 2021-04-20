Isolated showers, lightning strikes could arrive in North Bay Tuesday afternoon

Parts of the North Bay could see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The wet weather is expected to pass over mainly Lake and Napa counties starting around 4 p.m.

But northern Sonoma County could see some precipitation and a few lightning strikes, said weather service meteorologist Eleanor Dhuyvetter. Rain is not forecast to reach Santa Rosa or central Sonoma County.

The showers could bring up to around a quarter-inch of rainfall to parts of the region, Dhuyvetter said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian