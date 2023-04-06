Israel hits Gaza as Netanyahu vows to extract 'heavy price'

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military struck targets in the Gaza Strip early Friday, pushing the region toward a wider conflagration after a day of rocket fire along the country's northern and southern borders following two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. Gaza militants quickly fired off a new barrage of rockets, setting off air raid sirens across southern Israel.

The Israeli airstrikes set off at least four loud explosions in Gaza. The Israeli military said it struck a pair of tunnels and two weapons-manufacturing sites.

The sound of outgoing rocket fire could be heard in Gaza.

It was the latest signs of rising tensions during a sensitive holiday period. Similar fighting in 2021 led to an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

The airstrikes came after militants in Lebanon fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel earlier in the day, forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least two people. In Gaza, militants also fired rockets toward Israel.

Israeli military officials said the rocket fire on both fronts was carried out by Palestinian militants in connection to this week's violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem's Old City, where Israeli police stormed into the building with tear gas and stun grenades on two straight days. The violent scenes from the mosque have ratched up tensions across the region.

The airstrikes came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting with his Security Cabinet to discuss the rocket fire. Following the nearly three-hour meeting, Netanyahu's office put out a short statement saying a series of decisions had ben made.

“Israel's response, tonight and beyond, will extract a heavy price from our enemies,” Netanyahu said. It did not elaborate.

There was no immediate Israeli action in Lebanon, where militants fired some 34 rockets across the border. The military said 25 were shot down by its Iron Dome aerial defense system. Five rockets struck Israeli territory and the rest of the strikes were being investigated. Israel said two people were wounded.

The unusually large salvo of rockets raised fears of a wider conflagration, as Israel's bitter enemy, the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, holds sway over much of southern Lebanon. Over the past two days, tensions have skyrocketed at the sacred compound home to the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and along Israel’s tense border with Gaza.

In a briefing with reporters, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesman, said the army drew a clear connection between the Lebanese rocket fire and the recent unrest in Jerusalem.

“It’s a Palestinian-oriented event,” he said, adding that either the Hamas or Islamic Jihad militant groups, which are based in Gaza but also operate in Lebanon, could be involved. But he said the army believed that Hezbollah and the Lebanese government were aware of what happened and also held responsibility. He declined to say how Israel might respond, saying there were “all sorts of scenarios.”

Earlier on Thursday and late Wednesday night, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired several rockets toward Israel in protest over the Israeli police storming into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem’s Old City with tear gas and stun grenades. On Thursday, Hezbollah condemned Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa. The shrine — the third-holiest site in Islam — stands on a hilltop revered by Jews as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism.

No faction in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the salvo of rockets, which set off air raid sirens across the country’s north.

A Lebanese security official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media, said the country's security forces believed the rockets were launched by a Lebanon-based Palestinian militant group, not by Hezbollah militants. The official said there were no casualties on the Lebanese side.

A spokesperson for Hezbollah did not respond to a request for comment. Both Israel and Hezbollah have avoided an all-out conflict since a 34-day war in 2006 ended with a draw.

Tensions have simmered along the Lebanese border as Israel appears to have ratcheted up its shadow war against Iranian-linked targets in Syria, another close ally of Iran, Israel's archenemy in the region. Suspected Israeli airstrikes in Syria in recent weeks have killed two Iranian military advisers and temporarily put the country’s two largest airports out of service. Hecht said Thursday's rocket fire was not believed to be connected to events in Syria.

In Washington, Principal Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said, "Israel has legitimate security concerns and has every right to defend themselves. “