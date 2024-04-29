About 20 tents still stood Monday on the pro-Palestinian encampment at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

It marked the third day that SSU students and community members had camped on the lawn near the university’s student recreation center in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, mimicking student-led efforts at universities across the nation.

A few dozen people stopped among the tents to talk, study and hang up signs. About 15 people had stayed overnight.

Student affairs officials informed students leading the encampment Sunday afternoon that they would have to move the tents, signs, tables, blankets and food because the lawn was booked Monday for another event: tabling for sororities and fraternities, said Julianna M., 19, a first-year political science student.

No staff or police had shown up to move the encampment as of 11 a.m.

Julianna M. said the group did not intend to move.

“We're making demands here, you know, and we've taken this space for us for our movement,” she said. “And if we're too polite, our demands will never get met.”

The group has made four demands to university administration, said Adam Levine, 21, a third-year communications and media studies major. Those include disclosing and divesting from organizations that are providing assistance to Israel’s military actions in Gaza and asking university leaders to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

SSU Police Chief Nader Oweis stopped by the encampment Monday morning to check on students, Julianna M. said.

Oweis later told a Press Democrat reporter on campus he stopped to speak with the students too see if there were any safety concerns. The students didn’t express any.

SSU President Mike Lee issued another email statement about the camp Monday morning.

Lee condemned antisemitic messages written in chalk near the camp. He did not specify what the messages said.

“Their anti-Semitic wording has no place at Sonoma State or anywhere else respect and tolerance are practiced. Therefore, those messages will be removed,” he said in the email.

“Sonoma State University draws the line at depictions of intolerance and hate on our premises,” he continued. “They poison our atmosphere, which is one of respect and appreciation for diverse viewpoints and experiences and the people who embody them, and degrade our values that espouse each person's dignity and humanity.”

No university officials have come to remove any of the chalk messaging, said Levine, member of the Sonoma State chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

“We have heard the concerns from President Lee about anti-semitic messaging in chalk around our encampment,” the SSU Students for Justice in Palestine organization said in a statement on Instagram. “We are clarifying that there is ZERO TOLERANCE of anti-semitism in association with this camp & movement. We work closely with and listen to our jewish community members and organizers.”

Levine said the organization has been trying to reach Lee but have had issues. They did not reach out to his direct school email because every message Levine said he sent prior to attempting to communicate the demands was just forwarded to the communications department.

“We would love to have a sit down conversation with Mike Lee,” Levine said.

A Palestinian student is scheduled to speak at noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.