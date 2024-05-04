Israeli officials weigh sharing power with Arab states in postwar Gaza

JERUSALEM - For months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has avoided detailed public discussion about the Gaza Strip's postwar future. Trying to placate both his far-right allies, who seek to rebuild Israeli settlements in Gaza, and Israel's foreign partners, who want Gaza returned to Palestinian governance, Netanyahu has stopped short of any specific declaration.

Behind the scenes, however, senior officials in his office have been weighing an expansive plan for postwar Gaza, in which Israel would offer to share oversight of the territory with an alliance of Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the United States, according to three Israeli officials and five people who have discussed the plan with members of the Israeli government.

According to that proposal, Israel would do so in exchange for normalized relations between itself and Saudi Arabia, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

Far-right members of Netanyahu's coalition are almost certain to dismiss such an idea, and so are the Arab countries mentioned as possible participants. But it is the clearest sign yet that officials at the highest levels of Israel's government are thinking about Gaza's postwar future, despite saying little in public, and could be a starting point in future negotiations.

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of intense international efforts to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire that could eventually become a permanent truce, and it follows growing pressure on Israel to plan for what comes next. Israel's reluctance to determine how to govern Gaza has created a power vacuum in much of the territory, leading to lawlessness and worsening the dire humanitarian situation.

Arab officials and analysts have called the power-sharing plan unworkable because it does not create an explicit path toward a Palestinian state, which the Emirati and Saudi governments have said is a prerequisite for their involvement in postwar planning. But others have cautiously welcomed the proposal because it at least suggests greater flexibility among Israeli leaders than their public statements suggest.

Under the proposal, the Arab-Israeli alliance, working with the United States, would appoint leaders in Gaza to redevelop the devastated territory, overhaul its education system and maintain order. After between seven and 10 years, the alliance would allow Palestinians to vote on whether to be absorbed into a united Palestinian administration that would govern in both Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the proposal. In the meantime, the plan suggests, the Israeli military could continue to operate inside Gaza.

The proposal does not explicitly say whether that united administration would constitute a sovereign Palestinian state, or if it would include the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank. Publicly, Netanyahu has rejected the idea of full Palestinian sovereignty and all but ruled out the involvement of the Palestinian Authority.

The Israeli prime minister's office declined to comment.

The proposal lacks detail and has not been formally adopted by the Israeli government, which publicly has presented only a vaguer vision under which Israel would retain greater control over postwar Gaza.

Still, the proposal is the most detailed plan for postwar Gaza that Israeli officials are known to have discussed, and parts of it align with ideas articulated by Arab leaders both in public and in private.

Thomas R. Nides, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel who has been consulted on the plan, said the proposal was significant because it revealed internal Israeli thinking.

"It shows that despite the Israeli government's public posture, behind the scenes Israeli officials are thinking seriously about what a postwar Gaza would look like," Nides said. "Obviously the devil is in the details, which may not be enough to coax Arab partners like the UAE to engage in the plan. And nothing can happen until the hostages are released and a cease-fire starts."

The disclosure of the plan comes amid renewed efforts to seal a truce between Israel and Hamas.

A group of businesspeople, most of them Israeli, some of whom are close to Netanyahu, drew up the plan in November. It was first formally proposed to Israeli officials in Netanyahu's office in December, according to one of the government officials.

Two of the officials said the plan was still under consideration at the highest levels of Israel's government, though it cannot be put in place until after Hamas is defeated and the remaining hostages in Gaza are released.