Israel retakes towns from Hamas fighters and moves to control border

Israel said Tuesday that its military had regained control over towns near the Gaza Strip, four days after Palestinian gunmen launched a devastating cross-border assault, as the country girded for the next phase of what Israeli officials have warned will be a crushing campaign against Hamas militants.

Israel’s government approved the call-up of an additional 60,000 reservists, raising the total number mobilized over the last three days to 360,000, the most in such a short period since the country’s founding. The call-ups have touched nearly every corner of the country of 10 million, already awash in grief and anger over the deaths of more than 900 people in the attacks that began Saturday.

It is not yet clear if or when Israel will order a ground invasion of Gaza, an impoverished coastal enclave ruled by Hamas. But the Israeli military said Tuesday that its airstrikes against the coastal strip would be “bigger than before and more severe” because of the scale of the Palestinian incursion. Israeli bombardments since Saturday have leveled mosques, a marketplace and other civilian areas, according to United Nations officials, and health officials in Gaza said Tuesday that 765 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 others have been wounded in the last four days.

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesperson, declined to say whether the military’s actions would be affected by the presence of what is believed to be around 150 Israeli hostages who were abducted to Gaza on Saturday. Hamas on Monday threatened to kill a hostage each time Israel strikes Gaza without warning.

Here’s what else to know:

— President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on the attacks in Israel on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time, according to White House officials. The White House released a joint statement Monday from Biden and other world leaders expressing “steadfast and united support” for Israel and the “unequivocal condemnation” of Hamas.

— At least 11 U.S. citizens have been killed in the fighting, Biden said, and more are still unaccounted for.

— Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party said leaders of his coalition government had agreed to support an emergency national government, and had authorized Netanyahu to put one together.

— In a sign of the scale of the incursion, the Israeli military said it had killed around 1,500 Palestinian assailants since Saturday morning. At least one senior officer in the Israel Defense Forces was killed in a skirmish on the Lebanon border Monday, according to a military spokesperson. At least 120 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the conflict.

— Israel has asked the United States for more weapons, including precision-guided munitions for combat aircraft and interceptors for its Iron Dome missile defense system. Hamas has fired thousands of rockets at Israel since Saturday, putting a strain on Israel’s defenses. Israel has struck more than a thousand targets in Gaza in retaliation.