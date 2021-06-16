Israeli planes bomb Gaza just days into new government

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military early Wednesday said it had conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, after officials said the militant group Hamas had sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel from Gaza, in the first eruption of hostilities since an 11-day air war between Israel and Hamas ended last month.

The Israeli military said it “struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which were used as facilities and meeting sites for terror operatives in Hamas’ Khan Younis and Gaza Brigades.” Palestinian news reports said one of the strikes caused property damage, but there were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza, a densely populated urban strip.

The day of rising tensions was the first test of a new Israeli coalition government just three days into its term. It started when the government permitted a far-right Jewish march to pass through Palestinian areas of Jerusalem on Tuesday night, over the objections of Arab and leftist parties in the coalition, and despite threats from Hamas that it would retaliate.

The march was a scaled-down version of an aborted far-right procession originally planned for last month, which Hamas cited to justify firing rockets toward Jerusalem on May 10, setting off the latest air war between the militants and Israel.

Gaza has barely begun to recover from last month’s fighting, which killed at least 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis, and damaged more than 16,000 homes, according to the United Nations, and as Gaza militants fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel. Rebuilding has yet to restart in earnest, and Israel and Egypt, which control access to Gaza, are still withholding key financial and material assistance.

Some analysts believed those factors kept Hamas from launching full-scale rocket attacks after Tuesday’s provocative Jewish procession through Jerusalem, an annual event known as the flags march. Hamas frequently releases incendiary balloons into southern Israel, and they tend to be less destructive than rockets, although they sometimes scorch large stretches of farmland and land near homes.

Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, who was sworn in Sunday, has taken a tough stance against the launching of these balloons in the past and criticized a previous government for its lack of response.

A few months before he was appointed defense minister in 2019, Bennett wrote in a tweet that those launching the balloons were “terrorists” who should be killed. According to Ynet, an Israeli news site, he also said that year that the balloons were life threatening and damaged Israeli deterrence against Hamas. “An explosive balloon is like an anti-tank missile,” he said, adding, “whoever launches one is a terrorist who is trying to murder Israelis and must be hit.”

The new government is under tremendous pressure from the right to be tough on Hamas — both internally, from Bennett and his Yamina party, and externally, from former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. Some members of the coalition insisted that any blocking of the flags march would be giving in to threats from terrorists.

“Israel cannot be a hostage of a terrorist organization,” Amos Yadlin, former head of Israeli military intelligence, said in a radio interview Tuesday. “As far as Hamas is concerned, it dictates to Israel what to do in Jerusalem — it must be shown that it did not win here.”

For right-wing and many centrist members of the alliance, including Bennett, the flags march is a matter of national pride: a celebration of their democratic right to walk through areas of Jerusalem captured by Israel during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, which Israel now considers part of its undivided capital. Each year, it features thousands of marchers waving Israeli flags as they proceed toward the Western Wall, a sacred site in Judaism. But it was aborted in May because of the rocket fire from Gaza.

One of the last acts of Netanyahu’s government was to reschedule this year’s aborted march for Tuesday, its path rerouted from some of the most sensitive parts of the Old City of Jerusalem. The decision was upheld by Omer Bar-Lev — the new center-left minister for public security — to the praise of his new right-wing allies.

“I congratulate Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev for his decision to hold the flag dance,” tweeted Nir Orbach, a hard-right member of the coalition who almost dropped out of the alliance before the confidence vote. “The flag dance is part of the culture of religious Zionism and is held regularly. It does not need to be a political dance or proof of governance, it needs to be a display of joy.”