It can be hard being a North Bay renter. Here’s where to turn for help

Let’s get right to it: This is a tough time for many renters.

If I ever need reminding, I just have to take a look through the several messages in my inbox from renters unsure where to turn for help when basic services in their apartments, such as hot water, go out for days.

The latest COVID-19 wave has prolonged the financial squeeze of the pandemic — especially on service and agricultural workers, low-income tenants and communities of color — even as moratoriums and financial assistance begin to dwindle.

At the same time, rental prices are up significantly throughout the region compared to this time last year, with Marin and Sonoma counties seeing an estimated 16% and 13% price spike respectively, for example.

Against that backdrop, renters might feel backed into a corner when faced with poor conditions in their homes.

In some instances, landlords may even point to unpaid rent or high building costs as reasons for deferred maintenance. But, when the situation becomes untenable, renters have resources and recourse.

“I always try to empower tenants,” says Margaret DeMatteo, housing policy director for Legal Aid of Sonoma County, who notes that her office receives many complaints about substandard conditions in rental properties.

“You have a right to live in safe housing.”

If conditions outside your control are making your space unlivable — infestations or lack of heat or water, for instance — the first step is to document the problem with photos or video and tell your landlord in writing.

“If you need evidence that you made a complaint, a call isn't going to work,” DeMatteo says. “A landlord can deny it.” (She suggests sending a letter with delivery confirmation if you suspect your landlord will be hostile.)

If you get no resolution, the next step is to file a complaint with the local authority in charge of inspecting units, usually a department of building inspection or a code enforcement division.

For unincorporated Sonoma County, you make a code compliance complaint with Permit Sonoma. For Santa Rosa, you file with the Planning & Economic Development’s Building Division.

“If the landlord doesn't do what they're supposed to do,” DeMatteo says, “the tenant can do what they have to do.”

The process is a bit different if you live in public housing or you’re part of the housing choice voucher program.

In those situations, residents can file grievances through the local housing authority, which have systems in place for handling complaints.

Yearly inspections are also mandated for such units, which offer a bit of protection. These inspections have been on hiatus for the entirety of the pandemic, DeMatteo notes, but are finally starting back up again.

Broadly though, oversight and accountability are lacking, and official response can be slow and underwhelming.

That’s one reason Legal Aid of Sonoma County is pushing for policies such as mandatory habitability inspections in Santa Rosa, which would require landlords to register rental units with the city that would be subject to regular inspections.

“That takes the burden off of the tenant to complain,” DeMatteo says, adding the law would be especially helpful for some, such as undocumented tenants, who might avoid reporting poor conditions for fear of deportation threats.

Similarly, it could be a boon for other groups, like seniors and low-income tenants, who don’t want to “rock the boat” — a common refrain DeMatteo hears — and risk facing the looming obstacles of relocation.

Such laws already exist in Berkeley, Sacramento, Fresno, Stockton and Los Angeles, among other places.

It is important to remember, too, that landlords can’t pass the costs of addressing baseline needs on to tenants. DeMatteo points to one instance where a landlord wanted to raise rent 40% to pay for fixing a long-dysfunctional heating system.

“You can’t charge a tenant for heat,” she says. “That’s a most basic of tenant rights.”

More broadly, though far from perfect, there are a number of pandemic, wildfire and just general protections aimed at getting and keeping people housed.

For discrimination complaints, there’s the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

In terms of higher prices, while some anti-price gouging orders that affect rent hikes have expired recently, there are several others that still apply in Sonoma County.

And, while demand is outstripping availability, tenants and landlords can still apply for the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program. (There’s also a mortgage relief program for homeowners.)

It’s noteworthy that the state prohibits evictions against those who have applied for rent relief, at least until March 31, and depending where you live, local ordinances may extend or bolster those protections.