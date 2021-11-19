‘It catches people’s attention’: Student one of few Sikh football players in Santa Rosa

“You could see he wants it,” he said.

“It” is a chance to play Division 1.

Singh earned first team All-League offensive team honors. He averaged more than nine yards per carry for the Panthers this season and caught 21 passes as a receiver, but knows he has work to do to get to Division 1. That will likely mean trying to make a name for himself with the Santa Rosa Junior College Bear Cubs before trying for a bigger program.

But he’s not afraid to work. He often plays both ways — lining up on defense and offense for an entire game. He’s a grinder in the weight room, but his speed isn’t Division 1 caliber. Not yet.

His religion plays a role in his drive, as well as the mature assessment of what he needs to do to realize his dream.

In the first half of the St. Vincent game, Singh fumbled. But coming out of halftime, where he looked stunned by how the game was unfolding, Singh ripped off a 47-yard run in the third quarter that set up a Panther touchdown, making the score 14-6.

“There are not a lot of Sikh players that are good,” he said. “I want to go D1 — as a person, as a Punjabi, as a Sikh. I want to be known as that. Anyone can do anything.”

‘They know I am different’

Sikh tenets don’t prevent Singh from playing football. It’s OK for him to remove his Kara before practice and games. But per Sikh tradition, Singh has never cut his hair and must cover it as a sign of respect to God.

Unfettered, it flows to midway down his back. But Singh keeps it wrapped in a turban almost all of the time, including under his football helmet.

Coaching him when he was a freshman, Keegan remembers wondering if any game official would have a problem with the turban.

No one has ever said a word.

Like the Kara on his wrist, keeping his hair gives Singh a sense of connection to a wider Sikh community. In this way he is like his father and his uncles and his brother, all of whom have never cut their hair.

“Me, personally, I feel like I have my hair and if I’m in a group of people who cut their hair, a Sikh would say, ‘This kid kept his hair, he’s respectful,’” he said. “I feel more confident wherever I go.”

He has grown into embracing that feeling of standing out.

“It makes me more confident when I walk in school,” he said. “I have long hair, I have a turban, I cover my head. I have a bracelet that represents my religion. They know I’m not an American or Mexican. They know I am different from everybody else.”

Becoming grounded

Today, Singh makes visiting the Sikh temple, or gurdwara, a priority.

Despite school five days a week, a football season that had kept him busy six days a week, and 20 hours spent as a cashier at Target, Singh goes to the gurdwara at least once a week. Usually alone.

“I need to take at least one day out of my week to pray and pray to God and let him know how I’m doing,” he said. “I say sorry for the sins I have made this week or just say I’m going to do better and not be a bad person or not do bad things to other people.”

But it’s not all confession. Singh said taking off his shoes and walking into the gurdwara grounds him.

“That is a place where you can calm down and relax and feel like nothing is rushing you,” he said. “It’s more like gratitude.”

Last Sunday, Singh was greeted by Babaji Harnam Singh who put warm kada prashad into his cupped hands. The sweet dough-like mixture is made of flour, butter, water and sugar and is kept warm and offered to all who enter the gurdwara.

Facing the raised platform, a takht sahib, where the book of Sikh scripture is usually placed, Anmol Singh bent down to his knees, bowed his head and lowered his forehead to the ground. He is there just a moment. For him, it is enough.

He drinks tea and warm milk with cardamom that Babaji has crushed and greets other visitors.

The Sikh religion, he says, is welcoming to all. The gurdwara is a place where there is always food for anyone who needs it.

As proof, he points to various foods wrapped and sealed in containers and the tea warming on the stove.

Aside from the prashad, and despite the evening hour, Singh doesn’t eat. He’s just coming from a shift at Target and he has school in the morning.

‘It’s over’

In the game against St. Vincent, Singh’s third-quarter touchdown scamper would be the only points they would put on the board that Saturday. St. Vincent, on the other hand, would go on to ring up six touchdowns.

Final score: Santa Rosa 6, St. Vincent 42.

It was an outcome so lopsided it just might have been the deciding factor in the Panthers’ not making the North Coast Section playoffs despite their 6-4 record and having earned a share of the North Bay League-Redwood title.

Singh seemed stunned.

“We were surprised. Nobody wanted the season to end like that,” he said. “I guess we didn’t deserve it.”

By the following Monday, the loss, and the Panther’s denial of a playoff spot, started to sink in.

“Mentally, I’m not emotional. Mentally, I’m good like that,” he said. “But I thought, ‘Damn, I’m never going to play high school football again.’”

He had assumed the Panthers would play on. It would slip when he saw teammates on campus.

“I was like, ‘I’ll see you later,’” he said. “But there is no later. It’s over.”

‘I’m not going to stop’

The loss, and the missed trip to playoffs, kept Singh from what could have been another chance to show what he can do against quality competition.

It also forced a sort of reckoning.

I asked if Singh was considering taking a break, hitting the reset button perhaps, before resuming workouts. The football season is long and it takes its toll on body and mind. Plus, his schedule is relentless.

“No. No. No,” he said. “I’m not going to stop. I’m doing everything I can do to play at the next level.”

He has one last guaranteed game. Singh is lined up to play in a Tri-County senior game in January. There, he hopes to get the attention of the coaching staff of Santa Rosa Junior College.

“I want to pop out on that game,” he said.

He’s got work to do. But Singh knows how to work, his religion taught him that. He knows patience and he knows discipline. His religion taught him those tenets, too.

Whatever happens with football, wherever his dream of playing at the next level takes him, Singh exudes a calm balance. He has the confidence to dream but the maturity to accept what comes his way.

He has faith. As a football player. As a Sikh. And as a man.

“I feel like I am just getting started.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.