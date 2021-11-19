Subscribe

‘It catches people’s attention’: Student one of few Sikh football players in Santa Rosa

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 19, 2021, 2:58PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Anmol Singh sat on the concrete steps staring straight ahead. His football helmet rested at his feet, and a black turban covered his long hair. His teammates sat around him.

It was Nov. 6, halftime in the final regular season football game of the North Bay League-Redwood Division, and the Santa Rosa High School Panthers were down 14-0 against St. Vincent.

The Santa Rosa coaches were talking, and all players faced front, but Singh alternated between looking down at his cleats and looking past the coaches at some point in the distance, maybe the field.

Singh, a senior leader on the team, and the Panthers had two quarters to dig themselves out of the hole. They weren’t playing well, but they could fix that. After all, they were 6-3 and riding a five-game win streak.

Winning this game would mean a league championship for the Panthers and an automatic berth to the North Coast Section playoffs.

But they had to play 24 more minutes of football. And they had to play better.

It is a commitment

Before each game and before each practice since he started playing football, Singh removes the metal bracelet from his right wrist and pulls his shoulder pads over his head.

The bracelet, called a Kara, is a symbol of devotion and submission in Sikhism. The endless loop of the metal circle means Singh and his actions are bound to God.

It is not flashy. It is not jewelry. It is a commitment. It is a link to both God and to other Sikhs.

Singh has always worn a Kara. He only removes it when he puts on his football pads. It is a trade of one piece of protection, one link to a community, for another.

But no matter which piece of armor he’s wearing, the pads or the Kara, Singh never fully lets go of either piece of himself.

He is always a football player.

And he’s always a Sikh man.

Learning how the game works

There are an estimated 500,000 Sikhs in the United States. The 2020 Census was the first time Sikhs were counted as a separate ethnic group, a move advocates called historic.

In Santa Rosa, the Gurdwara Sahib of Santa Rosa temple where Singh worships has about 350 members.

Anmol Singh is the only Sikh on the Panthers football team. And he’s one of the few, other than his older brother Lovepreet, 23, he can ever recall seeing play football.

“I would talk to other people, other Sikhs, and they would be surprised, ‘Oh dang, he plays football,’” he said. “It motivated me. It catches people’s attention if you play football and you are a Sikh.”

It was Lovepreet who introduced Anmol to football. But their relationship with the game was always different.

“When we got here from India, I didn’t know any English,” Lovepreet said. “I can’t even focus on what the coach was saying. I was nervous. But he (Anmol) started (speaking English) in elementary school so he understood. It makes a big difference.”

Anmol could simply love the game.

“I started learning the football IQ and how the game works,” Anmol said.

He also started dreaming of playing in high school. But his dreams went beyond that. Singh wants to play Division 1 college football.

‘You could see he wants it’

Anmol Singh moved to the U.S. when he was 9. When he was 16, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when school was in distance learning and there were no sports to play or weight rooms to hit, he returned to Punjab for the first time in more than seven years.

His stay, originally planned for four weeks, turned into months when pandemic travel restrictions took hold.

But Singh found positives in the stay. By his own estimation, he matured. Living with his extended family, being immersed in Sikh culture, had a part in that.

“I just saw a different life over there,” he said. “I feel like I became really patient, and just learned a lot. Just the way people acted. People work hard over there.”

The experience made him grow as a football player and as a man, he said.

“Since then I have grown up,” he said. “In a year or two, I have completely changed myself.”

When he returned to Santa Rosa he got a job at pizza parlor. Now, in addition to school and his football workouts, he works 20 hours a week at Target.

“If you watch Sikh families, they all work hard,” he said.

It’s that work ethic that Santa Rosa High head coach Roy Keegan noticed before tapping Singh to be one of what the coach calls his “leadership committee.”

“His work ethic in the weight room,” Keegan said. “And then he is one of these kids after practice working. We’d see him working with other kids, getting more work in, more reps, working on his craft after practice. He was running routes with some other guys, just training.

“You could see he wants it,” he said.

“It” is a chance to play Division 1.

Singh earned first team All-League offensive team honors. He averaged more than nine yards per carry for the Panthers this season and caught 21 passes as a receiver, but knows he has work to do to get to Division 1. That will likely mean trying to make a name for himself with the Santa Rosa Junior College Bear Cubs before trying for a bigger program.

But he’s not afraid to work. He often plays both ways — lining up on defense and offense for an entire game. He’s a grinder in the weight room, but his speed isn’t Division 1 caliber. Not yet.

His religion plays a role in his drive, as well as the mature assessment of what he needs to do to realize his dream.

In the first half of the St. Vincent game, Singh fumbled. But coming out of halftime, where he looked stunned by how the game was unfolding, Singh ripped off a 47-yard run in the third quarter that set up a Panther touchdown, making the score 14-6.

“There are not a lot of Sikh players that are good,” he said. “I want to go D1 — as a person, as a Punjabi, as a Sikh. I want to be known as that. Anyone can do anything.”

‘They know I am different’

Sikh tenets don’t prevent Singh from playing football. It’s OK for him to remove his Kara before practice and games. But per Sikh tradition, Singh has never cut his hair and must cover it as a sign of respect to God.

Unfettered, it flows to midway down his back. But Singh keeps it wrapped in a turban almost all of the time, including under his football helmet.

Coaching him when he was a freshman, Keegan remembers wondering if any game official would have a problem with the turban.

No one has ever said a word.

Like the Kara on his wrist, keeping his hair gives Singh a sense of connection to a wider Sikh community. In this way he is like his father and his uncles and his brother, all of whom have never cut their hair.

“Me, personally, I feel like I have my hair and if I’m in a group of people who cut their hair, a Sikh would say, ‘This kid kept his hair, he’s respectful,’” he said. “I feel more confident wherever I go.”

He has grown into embracing that feeling of standing out.

“It makes me more confident when I walk in school,” he said. “I have long hair, I have a turban, I cover my head. I have a bracelet that represents my religion. They know I’m not an American or Mexican. They know I am different from everybody else.”

Becoming grounded

Today, Singh makes visiting the Sikh temple, or gurdwara, a priority.

Despite school five days a week, a football season that had kept him busy six days a week, and 20 hours spent as a cashier at Target, Singh goes to the gurdwara at least once a week. Usually alone.

“I need to take at least one day out of my week to pray and pray to God and let him know how I’m doing,” he said. “I say sorry for the sins I have made this week or just say I’m going to do better and not be a bad person or not do bad things to other people.”

But it’s not all confession. Singh said taking off his shoes and walking into the gurdwara grounds him.

“That is a place where you can calm down and relax and feel like nothing is rushing you,” he said. “It’s more like gratitude.”

Last Sunday, Singh was greeted by Babaji Harnam Singh who put warm kada prashad into his cupped hands. The sweet dough-like mixture is made of flour, butter, water and sugar and is kept warm and offered to all who enter the gurdwara.

Facing the raised platform, a takht sahib, where the book of Sikh scripture is usually placed, Anmol Singh bent down to his knees, bowed his head and lowered his forehead to the ground. He is there just a moment. For him, it is enough.

He drinks tea and warm milk with cardamom that Babaji has crushed and greets other visitors.

The Sikh religion, he says, is welcoming to all. The gurdwara is a place where there is always food for anyone who needs it.

As proof, he points to various foods wrapped and sealed in containers and the tea warming on the stove.

Aside from the prashad, and despite the evening hour, Singh doesn’t eat. He’s just coming from a shift at Target and he has school in the morning.

‘It’s over’

In the game against St. Vincent, Singh’s third-quarter touchdown scamper would be the only points they would put on the board that Saturday. St. Vincent, on the other hand, would go on to ring up six touchdowns.

Final score: Santa Rosa 6, St. Vincent 42.

It was an outcome so lopsided it just might have been the deciding factor in the Panthers’ not making the North Coast Section playoffs despite their 6-4 record and having earned a share of the North Bay League-Redwood title.

Singh seemed stunned.

“We were surprised. Nobody wanted the season to end like that,” he said. “I guess we didn’t deserve it.”

By the following Monday, the loss, and the Panther’s denial of a playoff spot, started to sink in.

“Mentally, I’m not emotional. Mentally, I’m good like that,” he said. “But I thought, ‘Damn, I’m never going to play high school football again.’”

He had assumed the Panthers would play on. It would slip when he saw teammates on campus.

“I was like, ‘I’ll see you later,’” he said. “But there is no later. It’s over.”

‘I’m not going to stop’

The loss, and the missed trip to playoffs, kept Singh from what could have been another chance to show what he can do against quality competition.

It also forced a sort of reckoning.

I asked if Singh was considering taking a break, hitting the reset button perhaps, before resuming workouts. The football season is long and it takes its toll on body and mind. Plus, his schedule is relentless.

“No. No. No,” he said. “I’m not going to stop. I’m doing everything I can do to play at the next level.”

He has one last guaranteed game. Singh is lined up to play in a Tri-County senior game in January. There, he hopes to get the attention of the coaching staff of Santa Rosa Junior College.

“I want to pop out on that game,” he said.

He’s got work to do. But Singh knows how to work, his religion taught him that. He knows patience and he knows discipline. His religion taught him those tenets, too.

Whatever happens with football, wherever his dream of playing at the next level takes him, Singh exudes a calm balance. He has the confidence to dream but the maturity to accept what comes his way.

He has faith. As a football player. As a Sikh. And as a man.

“I feel like I am just getting started.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette