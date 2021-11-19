‘It catches people’s attention’: Student one of few Sikh football players in Santa Rosa
Anmol Singh sat on the concrete steps staring straight ahead. His football helmet rested at his feet, and a black turban covered his long hair. His teammates sat around him.
It was Nov. 6, halftime in the final regular season football game of the North Bay League-Redwood Division, and the Santa Rosa High School Panthers were down 14-0 against St. Vincent.
The Santa Rosa coaches were talking, and all players faced front, but Singh alternated between looking down at his cleats and looking past the coaches at some point in the distance, maybe the field.
Singh, a senior leader on the team, and the Panthers had two quarters to dig themselves out of the hole. They weren’t playing well, but they could fix that. After all, they were 6-3 and riding a five-game win streak.
Winning this game would mean a league championship for the Panthers and an automatic berth to the North Coast Section playoffs.
But they had to play 24 more minutes of football. And they had to play better.
It is a commitment
Before each game and before each practice since he started playing football, Singh removes the metal bracelet from his right wrist and pulls his shoulder pads over his head.
The bracelet, called a Kara, is a symbol of devotion and submission in Sikhism. The endless loop of the metal circle means Singh and his actions are bound to God.
It is not flashy. It is not jewelry. It is a commitment. It is a link to both God and to other Sikhs.
Singh has always worn a Kara. He only removes it when he puts on his football pads. It is a trade of one piece of protection, one link to a community, for another.
But no matter which piece of armor he’s wearing, the pads or the Kara, Singh never fully lets go of either piece of himself.
He is always a football player.
And he’s always a Sikh man.
Learning how the game works
There are an estimated 500,000 Sikhs in the United States. The 2020 Census was the first time Sikhs were counted as a separate ethnic group, a move advocates called historic.
In Santa Rosa, the Gurdwara Sahib of Santa Rosa temple where Singh worships has about 350 members.
Anmol Singh is the only Sikh on the Panthers football team. And he’s one of the few, other than his older brother Lovepreet, 23, he can ever recall seeing play football.
“I would talk to other people, other Sikhs, and they would be surprised, ‘Oh dang, he plays football,’” he said. “It motivated me. It catches people’s attention if you play football and you are a Sikh.”
It was Lovepreet who introduced Anmol to football. But their relationship with the game was always different.
“When we got here from India, I didn’t know any English,” Lovepreet said. “I can’t even focus on what the coach was saying. I was nervous. But he (Anmol) started (speaking English) in elementary school so he understood. It makes a big difference.”
Anmol could simply love the game.
“I started learning the football IQ and how the game works,” Anmol said.
He also started dreaming of playing in high school. But his dreams went beyond that. Singh wants to play Division 1 college football.
‘You could see he wants it’
Anmol Singh moved to the U.S. when he was 9. When he was 16, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when school was in distance learning and there were no sports to play or weight rooms to hit, he returned to Punjab for the first time in more than seven years.
His stay, originally planned for four weeks, turned into months when pandemic travel restrictions took hold.
But Singh found positives in the stay. By his own estimation, he matured. Living with his extended family, being immersed in Sikh culture, had a part in that.
“I just saw a different life over there,” he said. “I feel like I became really patient, and just learned a lot. Just the way people acted. People work hard over there.”
The experience made him grow as a football player and as a man, he said.
“Since then I have grown up,” he said. “In a year or two, I have completely changed myself.”
When he returned to Santa Rosa he got a job at pizza parlor. Now, in addition to school and his football workouts, he works 20 hours a week at Target.
“If you watch Sikh families, they all work hard,” he said.
It’s that work ethic that Santa Rosa High head coach Roy Keegan noticed before tapping Singh to be one of what the coach calls his “leadership committee.”
“His work ethic in the weight room,” Keegan said. “And then he is one of these kids after practice working. We’d see him working with other kids, getting more work in, more reps, working on his craft after practice. He was running routes with some other guys, just training.
