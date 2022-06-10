'It is concerning': 16-year-old gunned down in Oakland by high-powered rifle

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed and another individual injured by a "high powered rifle" in east Oakland Thursday evening, officials said.

The Oakland Police Department said it received a report of shots being fired and "one person down" in the Frick neighborhood at 64th Avenue and Camden Street near Concordia Park around 6 p.m. The city's ShotSpotter system also detected shooting activity in the area.

At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and who had died from his wounds, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a Facebook video stream Thursday night.

A second victim was also shot and is in stable condition, Armstrong said.

KTVU reported that the boy was visiting his grandfather in Oakland and the injured individual was his cousin.

"Oh my God, lord! Don't tell me they shot my baby," Esau Brooks, the boy's grandfather, said at the crime scene, KTVU reported.

Amstrong said there's no known motive at this time, adding that the event "appears to be something that we didn't expect. This was a young man that was a good kid."

Armstrong said that the family is distraught and that violence like this "has no business in our community."

"When you have a 16-year-old child gunned down in broad daylight it is alarming, it is concerning and it's hurtful," he said.

The chief could not confirm how many shots were fired, but said that there were "several."

An investigation is underway and police are asking witnesses to come forward, they said.