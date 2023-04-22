‘It is so cheerful’: Petaluma’s 40th Butter and Egg Days dazzles

Gorgeous weather, good food, nonstop smiles and a “Wizard of Oz” theme were among the hallmarks of a banner Butter and Egg Days celebration Saturday, Petaluma’s 40th.

Although crowds began to gather by 9 a.m., things really got going around 10 with the start of two events designed to amuse and delight: the Cow Chip Throwing Contest and, a couple blocks over, the Cutest Little Chick Contest.

For the latter, dozens of families queued up along Kentucky Street behind “Judy’s Barnyard Stage,” a stage on wheels built by the Mahrt family, who created the event and organize it every year.

The parade, the day’s main attraction, started at noon, with dozens of entrants representing local businesses, agencies, schools and more.

Entrants ranged from the elaborate floats of larger companies like Friedman’s, Redwood Credit Union and Lagunitas – basically a rolling party with live music – to high school marching bands and local nonprofits, to smaller businesses and groups that nonetheless made big impacts during the parade.

“It’s amazing, it’s wonderful,” said Robin Alexandra, who was witnessing Butter and Egg Days for the first time. “It is so cheerful.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.