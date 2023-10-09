It just got way cheaper to take your kids to Disneyland in 2024

When trying to visit the Happiest Place On Earth, one thing that might not always feel so magical, especially during peak seasons, is the price for a ticket. However, for visitors traveling with small children, Disney announced that it's slashing prices on its kids tickets.

Beginning Oct. 24, guests can buy one-day tickets for parkgoers ages 3 to 9 for $50. The tickets will be available for park dates between Jan. 8 through March 10, 2024 with no blackout dates, Disney said.

One-day tickets for kids currently cost between $104 and $179, according to the Disneyland website.

Parkgoers can also upgrade the discounted tickets to multi-day tickets or Park Hopper tickets and tack on the Genie+ service for additional fees. If you purchase a multi-day ticket, you don't have to use them back-to-back, but you will need to use them within two weeks after your first visit.

And with a bit of planning and determination, it is possible to do both parks in one day.

Guests can take advantage of the park's latest offerings, including the recently revamped Toontown with the new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway ride. They can also head to New Orleans Square to enjoy Creole favorites reimagined at the new Tiana's Palace restaurant.