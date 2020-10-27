'It was a labor of not-love': Giant sculpture of Trump's head rolls around Lake Merritt

For the past three years, Oakland resident Larry McSpadden has spent his free time working on a project called "45 Rolling," a piece of protest art that made its debut at Lake Merritt this weekend.

McSpadden, who works in Berkeley as a picture framer, saw it as an extension of protests he attended shortly after the 2016 election. Although he received an art degree in the early 1980s, his recreation of President Donald Trump's head was his first realistic sculpture project since 10th grade.

"It was a labor of not-love," says McSpadden. "... After he was elected, I participated in a few protests and I decided to use my talents to express my disgust at the president. So that's when I conceived this project. Originally I was going to make it smaller, so I could roll it by myself, but as it is it takes at least two people to roll it safely," says McSpadden.

Standing 6 feet tall, the piece began with a weather balloon as its base, which was then covered in papier-mâché , expanded with a cardboard frame, and filled in with spray foam. The hollow interior features iconography commonly associated with Trump, like cheeseburgers, suggestive women and some of the president's more iconic quotes. Weighing in at roughly 200 pounds, the trip to Lake Merritt may be the head's only outing before the election because of the difficulty of transporting it.

However, McSpadden hopes that the sculpture will make another public appearance after the election.

"One idea that's been bandied about is that after he loses, we can take turns bashing it into oblivion. That's a possibility."