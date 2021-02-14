It was a Santa Rosa drive-thru food distribution for humans and their best friends

Pet food isn’t free. Not normally, anyway.

For many families stressed by the fallout of the pandemic, finding money for feeding the dog or cat, or multiples thereof, is one more entry on a long list of daily challenges.

An unusual drive-thru food distribution Saturday morning in Santa Rosa provided some relief.

Outside a church on Sebastopol Road, caring individuals at one station handed out food for humans in need. And the crew at a second station offered up food for dogs and cats.

There was no charge for the people who came by the Bayside Church for people food or pet food, or both.

The multispecies nutrition giveaway came about through a partnership of the church’s second-Saturday-of-the-month food pantry and the charitable arm of VCA Animal Hospitals.

VCA receives dog and cat food for giving away from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, based in Topeka, Kansas. To distribute the pet food to people in need, VCA links up with local pantries such as the one operated by Bayside Church Santa Rosa.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, appropriately masked workers with the church and VCA Animal Hospitals began carrying groceries and pet food to the cars of people grateful for the assistance.

The VCA crew asked patrons if they needed cat or dog food, or both. The folks driving through were able to receive food for as many as four pets.

Amy Eldridge of VCA said the chain expects to participate each month in the food distribution at Bayside Church, which runs from 7:30 to about 9 a.m.

For more information on VCA, go to vcahospitals.com.

To learn more about Bayside Church, visit santarosa.baysideonline.com.