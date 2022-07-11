Victims of 2017 Rancho Tehama mass shooting still suffering

Gage Elliott became an orphan on Nov. 14, 2017. He was 7 years old.

That morning, his father and paternal grandmother, who were raising him together in a modest house at the end of a gravel road, were gunned down during a mass shooting across this remote north-central California community. Over two days, according to the FBI, five people were slain and 14 others were wounded, including five children at Rancho Tehama Elementary School, before the gunman, 44-year-old Kevin Janson Neal, took his own life.

Danny Elliott and Diana Steele were killed five years after Gage's mother died in an accident, said Sissy Feitelberg, Gage's maternal grandmother. They were the second and third people shot to death by Neal, who lived in a light-blue mobile home barely 100 yards from their property.

Gage never spent another night in that house on Bobcat Lane where he once played in the yard with his father. He never went back to Rancho Tehama Elementary School after that day, when he and approximately 100 other students were locked down after staffers heard gunfire nearby and quickly hustled them in from recess.

He never returned to the classroom where the gunman unsuccessfully tried to open the door, which had been locked just seconds earlier. He never saw the school's new windows, which replaced the ones shattered by Neal's bullets, or the repairs to the bullet holes in its cream-colored siding and turquoise-painted beams.

Gage never again saw fellow students who hid under their desks while Neal fired clip after clip at the school, including a 6-year-old who survived being shot in the chest by a bullet that traveled through a classroom wall. And he never saw the banner draped across the school's front columns that declares "Rancho Strong" in big block letters.

"His life changed that day forever. It was gone, gone. It ripped his world," said Feitelberg, who moved her grandson out of Rancho Tehama Reserve after the shooting. "He has not, and he will not, talk about his father. It's definitely affected Gage, and it will for the rest of his life."

****

Miles of rolling fields blanketed in faded wild oats and yellow starthistle line the gently curving roads into this isolated enclave an hour's drive south of Redding.

A patchwork of country homesteads and double-wides, Rancho Tehama Reserve's spare core features little more than a baby-blue post office with matching recreation center and homeowner's association office, a gas station, a shuttered pizzeria and a cracked asphalt airstrip.

In 2017, this census-designated place with fewer than 2,000 residents made national headlines in the same way as towns like Newtown, Conn., Parkland, Fla., and Uvalde, Texas.

Neal's shooting put Rancho Tehama Reserve — known by locals as Rancho Tehama or simply "the Ranch" — on the map, but only briefly. As with so many mass shootings across the U.S., because the death toll was comparatively low, Rancho Tehama's was little more than another blip on the slaughter radar, forgotten by many within months.

The timing was also bad for attracting sustained news coverage and support campaigns. Barely a week earlier, a shooter killed 25 people and an unborn child and injured 22 others at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. That was the fifth-deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

And the month before, in America's deadliest mass shooting, a gunman massacred a crowd of festival-goers in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and leaving more than 850 others injured. The shooting in Rancho Tehama simply couldn't compete.

In part because of the limited media attention, people who were shot or lost loved ones that day say there has not been enough support available to help rebuild their lives.

Government programs have provided minimal long-term financial assistance, according to several people affected by the shooting who said they also were not provided sufficient access to mental health treatment. Crowdfunding efforts, which can be reliable resources for victims in the aftermath of prominent mass shootings with high death tolls, failed to raise enough money to defray the cost of their hospital bills and other needs.

That disparity echoes researchers' findings that "the higher the body count, the more the media attention," and the greater the outpouring of assistance, said James Densley, a sociologist and criminal justice professor at Metropolitan State University in Minnesota.

"Gun violence is so routine that there's just not the resources there to address the problem at all," he said. "We're only just beginning to understand the … lack of support that families impacted by gun violence get."

Time stopped in November 2017 for many who were affected by Neal's bloody rampage, which left behind seven separate crime scenes and ended when he turned one of his guns on himself. But there's no end in sight for the psychological misery and financial troubles left behind.