‘It was terrifying’: Multiple sideshows result in gunfire, assault and car fires throughout Santa Rosa

Amid shards of broken glass, loop tire skidmarks and the still-lingering smell of burnt rubber, residents near Summerfield Road and Hoen Avenue fumed with one another Monday over the weekend sideshow that took place in the intersection late Saturday into early Sunday.

This particular gathering, the largest of six sideshows police say were reported throughout Santa Rosa during that time, drew as many as 150 vehicles and roughly 250 spectators just before midnight Saturday, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

It was also the site where two people were reportedly assaulted by sideshow spectators and a blue Corvette caught fire.

Nearby residents on Monday also said they heard fireworks, gunshots, loud revving and shouting as people hung from the spinning cars.

“It was terrifying,” said Neisha Smith, 41, who lives in one of the houses directly across from the intersection. “We kept calling 911 but the lines were so busy and they were taking forever.”

In all, the sideshows prompted 396 calls to Santa Rosa dispatchers over a four-hour period. That’s roughly the average number of calls the department receives in the course of a Saturday, Mahurin said.

The string of sideshows began with a gathering of 50 cars at the FoodMaxx parking lot on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

From there, the group moved to the area of Stony Point Road and Todd Avenue, where police heard reports of vehicles that were doing donuts, drifting and driving recklessly.

The first vehicle fire of the night was reported there before the group dispersed, moving north, police said.

Another sideshow was reported at Frazier Avenue and Petaluma Hill Road 11:45 p.m., though the group moved to Summerfield Road shortly after, police said.

That’s where dispatchers received a report of a second burning vehicle, which resulted in a Santa Rosa Fire Department engine driving to the area. As firefighters arrived, spectators climbed onto the exterior of their fire engine and took photos and videos, police said.

They continued to do so as firefighters extinguished the vehicle, a blue Corvette that was charred by the fire. Given the fire and the assault, most of the department’s officers were dispatched to the sideshow, which took them 45 minutes to clear, Mahurin said.

Three additional sideshows ― one on Willowside Road and Guerneville Road west of the Santa Rosa city limits, one at Fulton Road and Piner Road and the other at West Avenue and Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood ― were reported to authorities early Sunday.

While the sideshow at Fulton Road and Piner Road was underway, dispatchers received reports of a masked man who had brandished a firearm and was threatening a citizen. There were also reports of illegal fireworks and firearms being shot.

“We don’t have any idea why he specifically brandished the firearm,” Mahurin said of the masked suspect. “Right now, (what we know is) it was the pointing of a handgun to individuals in the crowd.”

The illegal gatherings were cleared by 3 a.m.

“We’re going to have our investigators go through as much as we can, so hopefully this week we’ll have information to share about possible suspects related to the assaults and the brandishing of the firearm, as well as any possible vehicles associated with the illegal sideshow behavior,” Mahurin said.

