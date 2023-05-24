Supervisor denies claims by Petaluma dog kennel that county is trying to shut it down over barking

A popular Petaluma dog boarding facility says it is under fire from neighbors and county government officials over dogs’ barking, and is now asking for the public’s help.

It’s a Dog’s Life, located on Skillman Lane just outside city limits, sent out an email to customers Tuesday describing the business’ plight.

“In the last few years a few of our neighbors have retired and are now home during the day,” the business wrote. “This change in their routine has resulted in a concerted effort to close our kennel due to sporadic barking that naturally occurs with dogs.”

It’s a Dog’s Life has occupied the location for over 17 years, but there’s been a kennel at the site for the last half-century.

“The neighbors’ complaints have reached the ears of our local representatives who seem to believe the community doesn’t see us as a benefit worth preserving,” owner Karen Doolittle said in the email.

“Their voices have encouraged the county to look for opportunities to financially cripple us into closing.”

Supervisor David Rabbitt challenged that version of events, however, telling the Argus-Courier the problems with It’s a Dog Life have been ongoing for at least four years, and that they involve two unrelated issues: noise complaints and building code violations.

“No, the county is certainly not trying to put them out of business, we’re trying to help them succeed,” he said.

Rabbitt said the county just renewed the kennel’s license last April, noting that it contains three mandatory conditions: that the kennel’s dogs remain inside from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., that inconsolable dogs be picked up by their owners, and that the kennel provide – and be responsive to – a complaint number should neighbors have a problem.

“That’s been lacking,” he said of the complaint number.

Meanwhile, he said, an unrelated issue with It’s a Dog’s Life has to do with code enforcement.

“They have six structures on site, and ... violations for unpermitted construction of five structures,” Rabbitt said, adding that an “unbiased, independent” hearing officer made a decision on their case, “and it was in the county’s favor. And now the kennel is appealing it to the Superior Court.”

A Permit Sonoma report obtained by the Argus-Courier identifies seven building violations and two zoning violations at It’s a Dog’s Life, with a description reading, “Intensification of use at dog kennel including change of occupancy at single family dwelling to retail space exclusively, addition of kennel structures, occupied travel trailer, and shade structure.”

“It’d be nice if they just took care of the building code issues,” Rabbitt said, adding later, “I would rather see them spend the money on that than on lawyers.”

Despite all that, “It’s no indictment of the kennel not being a great place, I’m sure it is,” Rabbitt said. “And again, we want it to be successful.”

Doolittle did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

In her Tuesday email, Doolittle asked fans of It’s a Dog’s Life to write Rabbitt and other Sonoma County supervisors in support of her business. She also provided a sample email.

“I would like you to know what an asset this kennel is to our community,” the email reads. “I understand that living next to a kennel could be challenging at times, but it is also a reality that our community needs a business that provides the assistance which this kennel offers. … Please help us, your constituents, keep this facility open and in a position to continue offering this invaluable benefit.”

The email was not specific about how the county is applying pressure, although it did refer to “building permit violations.”

Rabbitt said this is the second letter-writing campaign started by It’s a Dog’s Life in the last “couple” years.

It’s a Dog’s Life remains popular among local dog owners and repeatedly wins the “pet boarding services” category in the Argus-Courier’s annual People’s Choice Awards, including in 2023.