‘It’s a miracle he survived’: Sonoma Valley High softball coach saves Colorado man’s life

Mike Fanucchi developed many skills during his nearly 29-year law enforcement career as a special agent with the Department of Justice in Sacramento. Though all of them were important, learning how to save a life using CPR, would prove to be his most advantageous.

Ironically, though, the Sonoma resident wouldn’t actually put that skill to the test until five years after he’d retired from the DOJ and embarked on a new career as a high school softball coach.

On the evening of July 1, at Big Dry Creek Park in Westminster, Colorado, with lightning flickering across the skies, Fanucchi found Craig Guenther, 54, lying unresponsive on a field next to where Fanucchi’s team had played their final softball game of the day.

The game was part of the Colorado Sparkler, a yearly tournament where players showcase their abilities to college coaches.

Fanucchi, 54, said when he spotted Guenther near first base, he darted over to him. The man’s skin had turned blue; his eyes had rolled back in his head and he didn’t have a pulse. Guenther had suffered a heart attack.

As a small crowd surrounded him, Fanucchi immediately began administering CPR -- which he’d never performed on an actual person, he said.

Two other coaches soon joined him in working to save Guenther’s life. And, nearly 15 minutes after Fanucchi began the life-saving technique, Westminster emergency personnel arrived to the park.

Paramedics grabbed a defibrillator, Fanucchi said, and attempted to shock a pulse back into Guenther.

But, still -- nothing.

Guenther’s pulse started back up again shortly after he was loaded into the ambulance, Fanucchi said, where he then was rushed to an area hospital and then later flown via helicopter to a trauma center in Lakewood, Colorado to undergo surgery for a damaged spleen, liver and six blocked arteries.

“This is the first time I’ve ever saved someone’s life -- it’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever felt inside,” said Fanucchi, who besides being a Sonoma Valley High School softball coach, is also president of the Sonoma Stack Travel Ball, a nonprofit organization founded in 2009 that helps high school girls prepare to play for college coaches and helps seek out college scholarships.

“I’ll remember this moment forever,” he added.

Guenther’s wife, Julie, who was at the couple’s home, rushed to the hospital after learning what had happened.

“You never want to receive a call like this,” she said. “Our nine-year anniversary is just a few weeks away, I don’t know what I would’ve done without him.”

Guenther said he has lived a relatively healthy life as he played racquetball and co-ed softball for most of it, but believes his condition stems from a long history of heart problems within his family.

Guenther said he doesn’t remember much from that day except eating a sandwich with his co-workers during his lunch break at a restaurant 5 miles from the field.

His doctors told his wife he has at least another 30 to 40 years to live. They also told her that it’s “a miracle he survived.”

“For a person to receive 15 minutes of CPR outside of a medical facility there’s a less than 10 percent survival rate,” Julie Guenther said as she fought back tears Sunday afternoon. “I’m just so happy I get more time with my husband.”

Guenther left the hospital Monday afternoon after undergoing open-heart bypass surgery.

“It’s all very surreal, you realize just how fragile life is,” he said. “I don’t remember a whole lot from that day. I’m glad I don’t remember. I think it’s better that way.”

The Guenthers plan on creating a bucket list of things to do together for the next few years. They hope to spend their 10-year anniversary next July in Hawaii.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya.