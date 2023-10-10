‘It’s a proud day’: SRJC Indigenous Peoples’ Day highlights Native resiliency

As the Santa Rosa Junior College’s annual Indigenous People’s Day gathering began with an opening prayer Monday, a light rain began to fall upon the grassy campus and the crowd was greeted with the sensory delights of petrichor and sage.

Native American and non-Native students, faculty and community members gathered to reclaim Oct. 9, formerly known as Columbus Day.

While the day acknowledges a grim history, the sounds of traditional singing, drumming and speeches on campus highlighted the Native community’s strong presence in Sonoma County. And it also highlighted the community’s resilience, marked by the continued healing from the legacy of colonization, which brought diseases, massacres, slavery and rape of tribes across the Americas.

There is a direct line between Columbus’s arrival and the California Mission Period 250 years later, which attempted to convert Native Americans to Catholicism. One hundred years later, the extermination campaigns of the mid-19th century killed 16,000 California Natives killed in a 27-year span.

In 1851, then California-governor Peter Burnett declared “a war of extermination will continue to be waged between the races until the Indian race becomes extinct.”

For many years, Columbus Day has been celebrated as a federal holiday, but in 1992 the city of Berkeley replaced it with Indigenous People’s Day. Many other cities began to follow their lead.

In 2016, the junior college’s student government assembly declared Indigenous Peoples Day, the same year they had their first gathering.

In 2021, President Joe Biden formally recognized Indigenous Peoples Day.

On Monday, Native community members took pride in their culture with ceremonies from Sonoma County Youth Pomo Dancers, Danza Xantotl Dancers and the Native Resistance Drum Group. They did so on a campus that was established on the traditional territory and homeland of Pomo and Coast Miwok people.

SRJC President Angélica Garcia, who identifies as Latina and Chicana and has Aztec ancestors in her lineage, was given a robe as a traditional welcoming by event organizer and professor Brenda FlyswithHawks.

In a speech Garcia gave, she said: “The rain today reminds me ... each one of us alone is rather insignificant but together ― and the way we care for this land, and care for our brothers and sisters, and honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day ― it reminds us of the connectivity that we have and the power of cleansing.”

There were also over 40 tables with information on programs that serve Native students and Native art and vendors.

Rose Hammock, a Santa Rosa Junior College alumna and an enrolled member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, set up her booth for Redbud Resource Group, a Native advocacy and resource nonprofit as attendees came up to her for hugs.

“You look around and all I see is our people,” Hammock said. "So for me, it's not such a heavy day ― it's a proud day, because against all odds, our communities are still here, and we're strong. We've even gone above and beyond because now we have Native professors, Native doctors, Native lawyers.“

A new point of pride among the SRJC community is the arrival of Native Studies professor Lori Laiwa Thomas, who is SRJC’s first local Native scholar and first woman on a Native American Studies tenure track.

Thomas said it’s important to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day at SRJC to remind the community "that we're alive, we're thriving and that we’re here to tell the truth.“

“We celebrate our survival, our significant beautiful cultures, histories, our languages and I hope that we take better care of this earth that we all live on and share,” Thomas said.

Intertribal Student Union members Lilliana Diaz and Jacob Elliott credited Thomas with encouraging them to form the union and take on leadership positions.

“She is a mentor to us,” Diaz said. ”She helped us in every way possible.”

The two said they want to encourage Indigenous students to take pride in their culture and participate in ways that would increase Native representation among higher education.

They also hoped to raise awareness on the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women crisis and raise funds for the Sovereign Bodies Institute, an Indigenous-led nonprofit that conducts research on gender and sexual violence against Native people.

Charlie Toledo, 74, executive director of the Suscol Intertribal Council and Towa tribal member, said for her Indigenous People’s Day is all about celebrating resilience and educating people about the hard truth.

“It’s really important to educate people about what really happened when Europeans came here,” Toledo said. “It was not a discovery, it was an invasion. It was not just colonialism, it was genocide.”

Toledo said to this day, many people don’t know the local history, or even about which tribes have resided in this region. This is partly due to the fact that for many years, Americans have been taught that Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas was a discovery and worth celebrating.

But the true impact of westward expansion and the suffering in his wake has not been taught in schools until very recently.

“The basis of healing is truth,” Toledo said. “When something is built on a lie, it’s unstable.”

