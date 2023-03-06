It’s almost time to switch your clocks in California — again. Here’s when and why

The start of springtime means longer days with the sun, thanks to daylight saving time.

Also known as “spring forward,” the yearly time change means turning the clock one hour forward. Subsequently, you’ll be losing an hour of sleep for a night in March.

When is daylight saving time?

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, clocks will turn forward to 3 a.m.

On this day, sunrise and sunset will be one hour later.

The longest day of the year

Known as the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in California is Wednesday, June 21.

“In terms of daylight, this day is 4 hours, 32 minutes longer than the December solstice,” according to timeanddate. In most locations north of the equator, the longest day of the year is around this date.

The day with the latest sunset is Thursday, June 29.

Why does daylight saving time exist?

Generally, to increase the amount of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere.

The purpose of saving daylight, contrary to what many may believe, wasn’t created so farmers can have more time in the field. The first countries to implement the practice were Germany and Austria in 1916, according to WebExhibits, an online museum by Idea, an education non-profit, to save fuel for electricity. On April 30, 1916, the clock would increase by one hour until October.

The United States adopted the plan in 1918 to save daylight and establish standard time, but the law was repealed by the next year after World War I. The practice became optional for local governments and states.

The time change was inconsistent in the country, with former presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Richard Nixon enacting laws in their respective terms to decide how clocks should be set.

By 1966, the Uniform Time Act was established and signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, creating daylight saving time. And after a few amendments to save energy, daylight saving time would begin on the second Sunday of March and end on the first Sunday of November.

However, not all states observe the time change.

The Uniform Time Act allows states to opt out and stay in standard time all year. Currently, only Hawaii and most of Arizona observe permanent standard time.

The Sunshine Act

California has tried to make the switch to permanent standard time, but progress has been stalled.

On a national level, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the Sunshine Act in 2021, proposing for permanent daylight saving throughout the country. The last action on the act was in March 2022 when it was passed in the Senate and received by the House of Representatives.

The effects on your body

Changing the clock forward by one hour might not seem like much, but it can take a toll on your body.

Sleep experts, according to the Sleep Foundation, note that the time transition causes “upticks in heart problems, mood disorders, and motor vehicle collisions.” The disruption in sleep can also result in insomnia symptoms, which include difficulty sleeping, not feeling well rested, tiredness and irritability.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time ends in the fall on Sunday, Nov. 5.

At 2 a.m., clocks will go backward one hour and be 1 a.m.