Nicole Mann will be the featured speaker at The Press Democrat’s Women in Conversation event Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Green Music Center on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park. For more on the free event, which starts at 6 p.m., go to socowomenevents.com .

Nicole Aunapu Mann, Sonoma County’s home-grown astronaut who returned to Earth earlier this year after a 157-day stint on the International Space Station, inspired Petaluma students Tuesday by telling them her story, and by speaking of the “collaboration of humans” that made her time in space possible.

Her action-packed visit to Petaluma High School, which started late morning and culminated in a spirited rally, was followed by a Tuesday evening talk at the Petaluma Woman’s Club.

Another speaking engagement by Mann is scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Green Music Center on the campus of Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

At Petaluma High, Mann met Tuesday with a small group of students in the library and visited the school’s metal shop — where a collaborative project with NASA has students making metal handles for use on the space station — before being ferried by fire truck to the football field, where she spoke before a large and high-energy student assembly.

Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell and Vice Mayor Janice Cader Thompson were also present during the assembly, where they proclaimed Sept. 19 “Nicole Mann Day” in Petaluma.

In the library, Mann talked about how she came to be an astronaut and what it was like living in space for multiple months.

She said of the students, “I hope that I can share my journey and my story with them and hopefully they can identify with that in some way and it gets them excited.” She also hoped her words and story would inspire them to “have the discipline to go after those goals and achieve them.”

Born in Petaluma and raised in Rohnert Park, Mann graduated from Stanford University before joining the military as a combat pilot and test pilot.

NASA selected her to be an astronaut in 2013, but it wasn’t until Oct. 4, 2022, as part of the SpaceX Crew-5, that Mann led a mission to the International Space Station, becoming the first female commander of a NASA Commercial Crew Program launch as well as the first Native American woman to go to space.

She and her crew spent 157 days in space, returning to Earth on Jan. 20. While orbiting the planet, Mann stayed in touch with her roots, even having a conversation with students from Rancho Cotate High School.

At Petaluma High School on Tuesday, Mann told the crowd of her difficulties adjusting to zero gravity – and then readjusting to gravity back on Earth. She and her crew went through what felt like long transition periods getting used to the different environments, she said.

“Anything you had, you can’t just set it down. It floats away. You’ll be amazed,” Mann said. “You’ll have something, a huge camera for example, you barely touch it and it flies away. So it takes a little bit of time and it can be frustrating because you feel very inefficient at first. Everything’s got to be tethered down, velcroed down or taped down.“

Mann said one of her most treasured memories of being on the International Space Station was seeing people from all around the world working together.

“You see this collaboration of humans,” Mann said. “It’s no longer (just) the United States, it’s the world, we’re doing this. I didn’t expect that to be so powerful and so strong. It’s an incredible thing.”

Everyone’s journey is different, Mann said, and it’s never too late to change course.

“I feel like there’s a lot of pressure these days to have it all figured out,” she said. “Don’t worry if you don’t have it figured out and don’t worry if you change your path.”

Mann credited her family – especially her parents, who were at the event – for supporting her through her own journey and its challenges.

“Friends, family, community, whoever that is, will help you through,” she said. “Because in the end, all that hard work is absolutely worth it.”

Many students said they were inspired by Mann, both before and after her appearance on the campus. Luis Membrila Martinez, a senior at Petaluma High School who aspires to become a commercial pilot, said he is testing to get his pilot’s license on Oct. 2 and looked to Mann for advice on how he should prepare for it.

“I’ve always wanted to become a pilot, it’s always something I wanted to do,” he said. ”She had some good advice and she’s a very accomplished person. It’s just very inspiring, all the things she could do.“

Yesenia Rojas, also a senior, remembered watching Mann as she launched into space, and thought it was especially remarkable that a woman from Petaluma achieved such an amazing and rare accomplishment.

“It prepares us for the idea that we can do anything,” Rojas said.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.