It’s Been a Week. What Does It Tell Us About 2024?

Eighteen months is an eternity in politics.

But rapid-fire and high-profile events over the past week have set the tone and clarified the stakes of a still nascent presidential race featuring an incumbent president and a Republican front-runner whom many Americans, according to polling, do not want as their choices, but may feel resigned to accept.

The week began with a surprising poll — probably an outlier — that showed President Joe Biden losing to both former President Donald Trump and his closest presumptive primary competitor, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Then in quick succession came a jury’s verdict holding Trump liable for sexual abuse, a raucous New Hampshire town hall that brought the former president’s falsehoods and bluster back into the spotlight, the lifting of pandemic-era controls at the U.S.-Mexico border, and a raft of endorsements for DeSantis — and an unscheduled visit to show up Trump — in Iowa that showed many Republican leaders are open to a Trump alternative.

All of that left leaders, strategists and voters in both parties exceptionally anxious.

“We’re in the midst of a primary that has yet to even really form, and meanwhile the opportunity to pound Biden into dirt with his incompetence is slipping,” said Dave Carney, a longtime Republican consultant in New Hampshire, where the first Republican primary votes will be cast in February. “It’s scattershot right now.”

Democrats, who would be expected to rally around their standard-bearer, spent the week expressing a divide on border security and questioning the president on key policy issues.

Strategists have begged Democratic voters to get over their discontent and accept the president as the best they’re going to get.

“Live in the real world,” Stuart Stevens, a longtime Republican political consultant who bolted from the party as Trump rose to power, exhorted after the New Hampshire town hall. “If you saw Donald Trump tonight and aren’t supporting Biden, you are helping elect Trump. It’s not complicated.”

Rep. Ro Khanna of California, a liberal Democrat often willing to say openly what other rank-and-file Democrats won’t, laid out a vision for economic renewal in a Friday speech in New Hampshire that contrasted the president’s more modest ambitions with his failure to secure the allegiance of white working-class voters whom Biden has said he is uniquely qualified to win back.

“People are so desperate for some healing, for leadership that can unify,” Khanna told Democrats at a dinner in Nashua. “We do not need to compromise who we are to find common cause.”

In an interview Saturday, he said it was not meant to be a criticism. But it was “an appeal for a bolder platform that captures the imagination of working-class Americans and inspires them.”

There’s no question that political predictions this far from an election are unreliable. DeSantis has yet to declare his candidacy for the White House, though he and Trump have been circling each other and competing in a shadow contest in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first contests for the Republican presidential nomination. Even Iowa voters tend not to tune in to the race until later in the year, noted David Kochel, a longtime Iowa Republican consultant.

Still, the question of the moment remains: Where are we?

Simon Rosenberg, who correctly predicted that a surge of Democratic activism would blunt the promised “red wave” of the 2022 midterms, said the “fear of MAGA” that powered Democratic victories in 2018, 2020 and 2022 had not diminished ahead of 2024. If anything, abortion bans rolling from state to state across the country, a disheartening surge in mass shootings and a Republican assault on educational freedom will only sharpen those fears, he said.

Trump’s performance at a CNN town hall Wednesday evening — in which the former president repeatedly lied about the 2020 election; mocked E. Jean Carroll, whose accusations of sexual abuse and defamation ended in a $5 million judgment against him; and promised a return to some of his least popular policies — only reiterated why Democrats, independents and disaffected Republicans have turned away from the GOP in the key states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The Biden reelection campaign, now in full gear after his formal announcement last month, was making the case to reporters after the town hall, pointing to Trump’s pride in the overturning of Roe v. Wade; his dismissive take on the economic catastrophe that could ensue if the federal government defaults on its outstanding debt; his referring to Jan. 6, 2021, as “a beautiful day”; and his refusal to commit to accepting the 2024 election results.