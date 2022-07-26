It’s been almost 5 years since the Tubbs Fire. As the anniversary nears, we want to hear from you
As firefighters battle the Oak Fire in Mariposa County that’s burned over 18,000 acres and forced thousands of evacuations, we’re thinking about the toll local wildfires have taken and will continue to take emotionally, socially, environmentally, economically.
Almost five years ago, the Tubbs Fire burned through Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties with a particularly devastating impact on Santa Rosa. As the fire’s anniversary approaches in October, we want to check in with our readers.
What has recovery looked like for you emotionally, psychologically and physically in rebuilding or relocating? How have the fire’s consequences played out or affected communities and residents differently? What do you think about officials’ responses and lessons learned? Is there anything that you think media coverage missed or could further explore? What would you like to know?
Your responses will help shape our coverage leading up to the anniversary.
You can reach out to me, Marisa Endicott, “In Your Corner” columnist, at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.
Marisa Endicott
“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat
Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: