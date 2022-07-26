It’s been almost 5 years since the Tubbs Fire. As the anniversary nears, we want to hear from you

As firefighters battle the Oak Fire in Mariposa County that’s burned over 18,000 acres and forced thousands of evacuations, we’re thinking about the toll local wildfires have taken and will continue to take emotionally, socially, environmentally, economically.

Almost five years ago, the Tubbs Fire burned through Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties with a particularly devastating impact on Santa Rosa. As the fire’s anniversary approaches in October, we want to check in with our readers.

What has recovery looked like for you emotionally, psychologically and physically in rebuilding or relocating? How have the fire’s consequences played out or affected communities and residents differently? What do you think about officials’ responses and lessons learned? Is there anything that you think media coverage missed or could further explore? What would you like to know?

Your responses will help shape our coverage leading up to the anniversary.

You can reach out to me, Marisa Endicott, “In Your Corner” columnist, at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.