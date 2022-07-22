4 months after California Attorney General’s Office took over Foppoli investigation, still no word on potential charges

To read all Press Democrat coverage on the Dominic Foppoli assault allegations go here .

Four months after the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office handed its investigation of allegations of sexual assault and rape by former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli over to prosecutors for California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office, his accusers are still waiting for a decision on whether criminal charges will be filed.

Officials with the state’s top law enforcement agency have remained tight-lipped about their work and have declined to offer any timeline of when prosecutors will issue charging decisions in the wake of a Sheriff’s Office investigation that itself took nearly a year to complete.

“As soon as we're able to do so, we'll provide a public update on the matter,” a spokesperson for the Attorney General wrote in an email this week.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch passed responsibility to the AG’s office immediately after allegations of sexual assault and rape exploded against Foppoli in April 2021.

Ravitch recused her office from the case after former deputy district attorney and Windsor city council member Esther Lemus joined a growing chorus of accusers, alleging Foppoli drugged and raped her in Feburary 2020.

To date, at least 14 women have publicly accused Foppoli of sexual assault, misconduct or rape.

In April, seven of those women joined together in a lawsuit that not only accuses Foppoli of sexual assault, it alleges his Healdsburg winery, Christopher Creek, and the Santa Rosa chapter of Active 20-30, a national service club, facilitated his misconduct.

The 30-page complaint, filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, contends Foppoli used his “power, connections and alcohol to prey upon dozens of women in Sonoma County.”

The long, quiet work of law enforcement into the criminal aspects of this case has been “frustrating” to the seven women, Traci Carrillo, the Santa Rosa attorney representing the group, said Thursday.

“Normally, you want to wait and go behind the criminal case, but it got to the point where we’re not going to sit back and wait anymore,” she said.

“Because there are so many victims, so many different parts, I can appreciate that it would take longer than normal, because you’re piecing together numerous separate cases,” Carrillo added. “It’s certainly frustrating for my clients that there hasn’t been any resolution on the criminal side.”

Prosecutors in the AG’s Criminal Law Division are handling the case.

“While individual sexual assault cases are typically handled at the local level, the California Department of Justice has significant expertise in such matters and draws on the experience of various sections and units where appropriate,” a spokesperson from the AG’s press office said in a statement.

“I know there is more than sufficient evidence … as a former prosecutor who aggressively prosecuted these cases,” Carrillo said. “I’m putting my faith in the Attorney General’s Office that they will make the right decision and ultimately file a case when they’re ready.”

In May, an anonymous 20-year-old woman living in Montana filed a separate lawsuit in Sonoma County accusing Foppoli of raping her multiple times in 2018.

He also was accused of rape in Palm Beach, Florida by reality television star Farrah Abraham. But police there suspended an investigation into Abraham’s account of Foppoli drugging and raping her, citing a lack of evidence. Investigators never interviewed Foppoli or others who were with him at a house where Abraham says the rape took place.

Abraham's attorney Spencer Kuvin, told The Press Democrat this month that he and his client are continuing to work on their own civil case, which has yet to be filed.

Parties in the lawsuit filed by Carrillo’s clients are scheduled to appear for an initial case management conferences in Sonoma County Superior Court August 9, while parties in the Montana woman’s lawsuit are expected to be in court September 20.

Foppoli has denied all the allegations. “I’ve never been worried about being charged but it would be nice to have the AG officially announce that I’m clear so we can all put this media circus behind us,” he wrote in a text message Thursday. “I have thick skin and a positive attitude in life but this has been extremely hard for my family, close friends, and my businesses.”

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office opened its investigation into allegations against Foppoli on April 8, 2021, amid thundering public outrage that followed a San Francisco Chronicle article detailing four allegations of sexual assault against the then-mayor. The sheriff’s office announced its investigators had passed their case to the AG’s office on March 24, two weeks before the one-year mark.

The only publicly visible moment in the sheriff’s investigation came in November, when detectives executed a search warrant at Foppoli’s house near Windsor. Investigators seized laptops, a cellphone and iPads. Documents filed with the Sonoma County Superior Court indicated detectives were looking for two images that they believed were evidence of a felony, one from 2002 and another from 2017.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88. You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.