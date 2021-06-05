It’s hard work to make ordering groceries online so easy

Nick Fraser would regularly start his grocery-picking shifts at the local Fred Meyer store at 4 or 5 a.m.

Upon arriving at the Kroger-owned chain, Fraser, who lives in Salem, Oregon, would begin fulfilling online orders, zipping through aisles with a hand-held device and scanning bar codes on everything from cereal and milk to chicken and vegetables. The screen on the device was his guiding light. His goals: to retrieve each item within 30 seconds and to find 95% of a customer’s grocery list.

“It takes you aisle to aisle, and it’s supposed to take you the minimum amount of steps for efficiency,” said Fraser, 38, whose job title was “ClickList Clerk.” “But the more you do it, the more you realize it’s not really how they say it is.” Waiting in line at the deli counter and being stopped by customers asking for help would slow him down, and he dreaded lists with seasonal goods, like Christmas treats, because the device would typically direct him to the wrong aisle. If an item was out of stock, his fulfillment rate was dinged.

On Mondays, his manager would come in with a sheet for employees to sign that listed their names next to their average picking times and order fulfillment rates.

“I would go a little faster sometimes after that,” said Fraser, who worked at the store from September to December before leaving to study computer science. “At first I wanted to do good, and I’m kind of competitive. But the more I started doing it, it was like, they’re asking me to go faster, faster and faster, and where does it end?”

Travis Gardin, a Kroger worker for almost nine years who started picking this past year and says he likes the physical activity, stands for a portrait outside a store in Dallas, May 18, 2021. The technology needed to fulfill online grocery orders, an option more people began choosing during the coronavirus pandemic, is costly for stores, and the workers who pick items off the shelves often feel the pressure of being tracked. (Allison V. Smith/The New York Times)

The pandemic prompted millions of Americans to buy their groceries online and pick them up curbside or have them delivered, fueling new demand for so-called pickers like Fraser. Grocery companies are using tools that promise to map workers’ routes through stores and track their speed and accuracy, bringing metrics typically associated with warehouse jobs into local grocery aisles. Pickers, in turn, find themselves doing work that can be physically taxing, mentally stifling and increasingly guided by automation and technology.

“The guinea pig for this is warehouse workers,” said Chris Tilly, a professor and the department chair of Urban Planning at UCLA, who has studied how technology is changing retail jobs. “Warehouses are much more controlled environments; you don’t have customers wandering around the aisles and abandoned carts and so on. But that’s where a lot of these technologies are adapted from.”

In 2020, online grocery sales rose 54% to $96 billion, or 7.4% of all grocery sales, according to data from eMarketer. While many consumers will likely return to stores as the pandemic abates, more than one-third of online grocery shoppers said in a recent survey from Coresight Research that they expected to continue shopping that way.

Online orders are costly for grocers, which already have incredibly thin profit margins and now find themselves building infrastructure to perform a task previously done by customers. Many customers expect the service to be cheap and fast, which requires labor. A growing number of chains are taking on at least some portion of the picking that they once outsourced to third-party companies like Instacart, which has been criticized for holding its in-store shoppers accountable for factors out of their control, like out-of-stock items.

Grocery stores are also designed for browsing, meaning an order that sends a picker to the bakery or in search of flowers can derail attempts to be efficient.

“As you start to think about the tens of millions of orders that are being created each week now in retail, this ability to become a little quicker is going to be important,” said Steve Henig, chief customer officer of Wakefern Food Corp., whose chains include ShopRite. “A couple seconds here and there starts to add up to a lot.”

While grocery companies are expanding micro-fulfillment centers and massive automated warehouses, a cottage industry of companies is focused on tools designed to make human pickers in stores faster and more efficient, typically through software loaded onto hand-held devices.

Mercatus, a company in Charlotte, North Carolina, says that it can cut labor costs by 30% with its software. It can help workers pick multiple orders simultaneously by using what it calls zone paths that guide them through specific sections like produce. It has also made broader recommendations, such as encouraging grocers to price produce by bags rather than weight and advising stores to put birthday-related products in one easily accessible area because of the “time burn” on such orders.